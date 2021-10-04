Pfize, BioNTech Get Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in EU Autor: PLX AI | 04.10.2021, 18:11 | | 84 0 | 0 04.10.2021, 18:11 | (PLX AI) – Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European Union.The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the … (PLX AI) – Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European Union.The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the … (PLX AI) – Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European Union.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the administration of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose at least six months after the second dose in individuals 18 years of age and older

The European Commission (EC) will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision on a variation to the Conditional Marketing Authorization in the near future

The companies do not expect the introduction of booster doses in the United States and the EU, if authorized, to impact the existing supply agreements in place with governments and international health organizations around the world



