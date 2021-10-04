Ontex Notes Decision by Mexican Competition Authority on Legacy Industry Practices and Confirms No Net Financial Cost for Ontex

Ontex Group NV (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) noted today that COFECE, the Mexican antitrust authority, announced their decision on legacy practices in the personal hygiene industry. Their decision confirms that the facts investigated relate to the period February 2008 to June 2014, prior to Ontex’s acquisition of Grupo PI Mabe, S.A. de C.V. (“Mabe”) in 2016. Ontex has proactively and fully cooperated with COFECE throughout their investigation.

As expected and disclosed in our annual reports, this decision has no net financial impact for Ontex, based on the contractual arrangements for its acquisition of the Mabe business.