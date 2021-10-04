Ferrari N.v. Completion of the Fourth Tranche of the Disclosed Multi-Year Share Repurchase Program and Announcement of the Fifth Tranche
Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
|MTA
|NYSE
|Total
|Trading
|Number of common shares purchased
|Average price per share
|Consideration excluding fees
|Number of common shares purchased
|Average price per share
|Consideration excluding fees
|Consideration excluding fees
|Number of common shares purchased
|Average price per share
|Consideration excluding fees
|Date
|excluding fees
|excluding fees
|excluding fees
|(d/m/y)
|(€)
|(€)
|($)
|($)
|(€)*
|(€)*
|(€)*
|27/09/2021
|4,000
|184.2420
|736,968.00
|2,825
|216.2546
|610,919.25
|522,242.47
|6,825
|184.4997
|1,259,210.47
|28/09/2021
|4,000
|183.1788
|732,715.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,000
|183.1788
|732,715.20
|29/09/2021
|4,000
|182.2052
|728,820.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,000
|182.2052
|728,820.80
|30/09/2021
|2,300
|181.4950
|417,438.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,300
|181.4950
|417,438.50
|14,300
|182.9330
|2,615,942.50
|2,825
|216.2546
|610,919.25
|522,242.47
|17,125
|183.2517
|3,138,184.97
|Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
