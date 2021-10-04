Avance Gas Chairman Rejects NOK 43 per Share Offer from Hemen
(PLX AI) – Avance Gas board says takeover offer from Hemen of NOK 43 per share may be attractive for some but not all shareholders.Avance Gas Chairman Erik Jacobsen does not intend to accept the Offer for the shares held through his company AS …
- (PLX AI) – Avance Gas board says takeover offer from Hemen of NOK 43 per share may be attractive for some but not all shareholders.
- Avance Gas Chairman Erik Jacobsen does not intend to accept the Offer for the shares held through his company AS Jaco
- The board says recommends each shareholder to consider the Offer in accordance with its own judgment and preferences to make an independent evaluation of whether or not to accept it
