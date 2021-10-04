Form 8 (OPD) Stagecoach Group plc

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

Name Number of shares Percentage of issued share capital (to three decimal places) Sir Brian Souter (1) 137,833,712 25.021 Martin Griffiths (2) 686,279 0.125 Ross Paterson (3) 388,197 0.070 Ray O'Toole 18,000 0.003 Lynne Weedall 12,000 0.002 Karen Thomson 11,071 0.002 Gregor Alexander (4) 10,406 0.002

Includes interests held by Sir Brian Souter's close relatives (including Dame Ann Gloag) and his related trusts. Includes interests held by Mr Griffiths' close relatives. Includes interests held by Mr Paterson's close relatives. Includes interests held by Mr Alexander's close relatives.

Name Plan/ award Date of award Number of shares Exercise price (GBP£) Vesting date Martin Griffiths



















Executive Participation Plan 27 June 2019 372,226 Nil 27 June 2022 Executive Participation Plan 1 July 2021 516,199 Nil 1 July 2024 Restricted Share Plan 10 December 2020 621,741 Nil 33.33% 10 December 2024



33.33% 10 December 2025



33.33% 10 December 2026 Restricted Share Plan



1 July 2021 595,615



Nil 33.33% 1 July 2025







33.33% 1 July 2026







33.33% 1 July 2027 Ross Paterson Executive Participation Plan 6 December 2018 121,766 Nil 6 December 2021 Executive Participation Plan 27 June 2019 248,169 Nil 27 June 2022 Executive Participation Plan 1 July 2021 344,159 Nil 1 July 2024 Restricted Share Plan 10 December 2020 414,526 Nil 33.33% 10 December 2024



33.33% 10 December 2025



33.33% 10 December 2026 Restricted Share Plan 1 July 2021 397,107 Nil 33.33% 1 July 2025







33.33% 1 July 2026







33.33% 1 July 2027

Mr Griffiths and Mr Paterson each hold an additional 9,042 ordinary shares through the Stagecoach Group plc ("Company") Buy As You Earn Scheme ("BAYE"). These are shares purchased out of salary and held by the BAYE trustee on behalf of the director. BAYE is a scheme enabling eligible employees to purchase shares ("partnership shares") from their gross income. The Company provides two matching shares for every share bought from the first £10 of each employee’s monthly investment, subject to a maximum Company contribution to the value of £20 per employee per month. If the shares are held in trust for five years or more, no income tax and national insurance will be payable. The matching shares will be forfeited if the corresponding partnership shares are removed from trust within three years of award. Share investments under the BAYE plan have been suspended since 6 April 2020.

