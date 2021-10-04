checkAd

Form 8 (OPD) Stagecoach Group plc

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 18:30  |  33   |   |   

FORM 8 (OPD)

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of discloser: Stagecoach Group Plc
(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 		N/A
(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 		Stagecoach Group Plc
(d)        Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? Offeree
(e)        Date position held:

        The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 		1 October 2021
(f)        In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A” 		No

 

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

 

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

 

Class of relevant security:

  
  Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: N/A - N/A -
(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

 N/A - N/A -
(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: N/A - N/A -


        TOTAL: 		N/A - N/A -

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

 

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: N/A
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A

 

 

3.        POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors’ and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

 

a) Interests of subsidiaries, associated companies and companies of which such companies are associated companies

 

N/A

 

b) Interests held by directors of the Offeree, their close relatives and the related trusts of any of them (excluding options set out below)

 

Name Number of shares Percentage of issued share capital (to three decimal places)
Sir Brian Souter (1) 137,833,712 25.021
Martin Griffiths (2) 686,279 0.125
Ross Paterson (3) 388,197 0.070
Ray O'Toole 18,000 0.003
Lynne Weedall 12,000 0.002
Karen Thomson 11,071 0.002
Gregor Alexander (4) 10,406 0.002

 

  1. Includes interests held by Sir Brian Souter's close relatives (including Dame Ann Gloag) and his related trusts.
  2. Includes interests held by Mr Griffiths' close relatives.
  3. Includes interests held by Mr Paterson's close relatives.
  4. Includes interests held by Mr Alexander's close relatives.
     
  5. Options held by directors of the Offeree, their close relatives and the related trusts of any of them


Name Plan/ award Date of award Number of shares Exercise price (GBP£) Vesting date
Martin Griffiths









 Executive Participation Plan 27 June 2019 372,226 Nil 27 June 2022
Executive Participation Plan 1 July 2021 516,199 Nil 1 July 2024
Restricted Share Plan 10 December 2020 621,741 Nil 33.33% 10 December 2024

33.33% 10 December 2025

33.33% 10 December 2026
Restricted Share Plan

 1 July 2021 595,615

 Nil 33.33% 1 July 2025



33.33% 1 July 2026



33.33% 1 July 2027
Ross Paterson Executive Participation Plan 6 December 2018 121,766 Nil 6 December 2021
Executive Participation Plan 27 June 2019 248,169 Nil 27 June 2022
Executive Participation Plan 1 July 2021 344,159 Nil 1 July 2024
  Restricted Share Plan 10 December 2020 414,526 Nil 33.33% 10 December 2024

33.33% 10 December 2025

33.33% 10 December 2026
  Restricted Share Plan 1 July 2021 397,107 Nil 33.33% 1 July 2025



33.33% 1 July 2026



33.33% 1 July 2027

Mr Griffiths and Mr Paterson each hold an additional 9,042 ordinary shares through the Stagecoach Group plc ("Company") Buy As You Earn Scheme ("BAYE"). These are shares purchased out of salary and held by the BAYE trustee on behalf of the director. BAYE is a scheme enabling eligible employees to purchase shares ("partnership shares") from their gross income. The Company provides two matching shares for every share bought from the first £10 of each employee’s monthly investment, subject to a maximum Company contribution to the value of £20 per employee per month. If the shares are held in trust for five years or more, no income tax and national insurance will be payable. The matching shares will be forfeited if the corresponding partnership shares are removed from trust within three years of award. Share investments under the BAYE plan have been suspended since 6 April 2020.

d) Interests of pensions schemes of the Offeree and associated companies

 

N/A

 

e) Interests of connected advisers of the Offeree

N/A

f) Interests of other persons acting in concert with the Offeree

N/A

 

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”


None.

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”


None.

 

(c)        Attachments

 

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

 

 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO

 

 

Date of disclosure: 4 October 2021
Contact name: Michael Vaux
Telephone number: 01738 442111

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Form 8 (OPD) Stagecoach Group plc FORM 8 (OPD)   PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)   1.        KEY INFORMATION   (a)        Full name of discloser:Stagecoach Group Plc(b)        Owner or controller of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...