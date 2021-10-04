GeoJunxion convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 November 2021

The meeting material and the convocation including the agenda are available on the GeoJunxion website .

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands 4 October 2021 : Today, GeoJunxion publishes the convocation and meeting agenda for its 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 16 November 2021.

INVITATION TO ATTEND THE 2021 GEOJUNXION N.V.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

GeoJunxion N.V. (GOJXN.AS) invites shareholders to attend its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) on Tuesday 16 November 2021 at 10:00 a.m (CET). This meeting held as an online meeting and will be hosted from the offices of GeoJunxion located in Capelle a/d IJssel 2909 LC, Rivium Quadrant 75, 9th floor.

GeoJunxion requests its shareholders to attend the meeting online via the live webinar and to provide their voting instructions via internet or the voting instruction form no later than 9 November 2021, at 5 p.m. (CET) (in accordance with the usual procedures described in the convocation notice). Full Instructions on how to attend the webinar are outlined below in this convocation notice.

A limited number of seats at the offices of GeoJunxion in Capelle a/d IJssel will be allocated to shareholders on a first come first served basis for those who are unable to use the online webinar. We do request that they have registered in advance and submitted their voting instructions as detailed further below.

The following agenda items are scheduled for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021:

1 Opening and Announcements Review of the Financial Year 2020 - 21 2 Business update and clarification of the updated strategy 3 Report of the Management Board for financial year 2020-21 4 Report of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2020-21 5 Remuneration policy in financial year 2020-21 voting 6 Adoption of the minutes of the EGMS of 29 December 2020 voting Annual Accounts 2020 - 2021 7 Proposal to adopt the financial statements voting 8 Policy on result allocation (discussion item) voting 9 Proposal to not to issue a dividend over 2019 voting 10 Corporate Governance (discussion item) 11 Proposal give discharge to the members of the Board of Management voting 12 Proposal give discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board voting Supervisory Board 13 Proposal to re-appoint Mr. C.S.M Molenaar as Chairman voting 14 Proposal to re-appoint Mr. S. Fernback as member voting 15 Proposal to authorize the Supervisory Board to nominate an external auditor voting Management Board composition 16 Proposal to confirm the appointment of Mr. I. Vleeschouwers as CEO/CFO voting 17 Proposal to appoint Mr. F. Altamura as CBO (Chief Business Officer) and Managing Director voting Shares related authorizations 18 Authorization of the Management Board to issue ordinary shares or to grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares up to 5% to cover Share Options issued to Staff and for general purposes. voting 19 Authorization of the Management Board to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights in connection with agenda item 18 voting 20 Any other business 21 Closing of the Shareholders meeting

Meeting documents