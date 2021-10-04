checkAd

GeoJunxion convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 November 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 18:30  |  41   |   |   

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands 4 October 2021: Today, GeoJunxion publishes the convocation and meeting agenda for its 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 16 November 2021.

The meeting material and the convocation including the agenda are available on the GeoJunxion website.

INVITATION TO ATTEND THE 2021 GEOJUNXION N.V.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

GeoJunxion N.V. (GOJXN.AS) invites shareholders to attend its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) on Tuesday 16 November 2021 at 10:00 a.m (CET). This meeting held as an online meeting and will be hosted from the offices of GeoJunxion located in Capelle a/d IJssel 2909 LC, Rivium Quadrant 75, 9th floor.

GeoJunxion requests its shareholders to attend the meeting online via the live webinar and to provide their voting instructions via internet or the voting instruction form no later than 9 November 2021, at 5 p.m. (CET) (in accordance with the usual procedures described in the convocation notice). Full Instructions on how to attend the webinar are outlined below in this convocation notice.

A limited number of seats at the offices of GeoJunxion in Capelle a/d IJssel will be allocated to shareholders on a first come first served basis for those who are unable to use the online webinar. We do request that they have registered in advance and submitted their voting instructions as detailed further below.

The following agenda items are scheduled for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021:

1 Opening and Announcements  
     
  Review of the Financial Year 2020 - 21  
2 Business update and clarification of the updated strategy  
3 Report of the Management Board for financial year 2020-21  
4 Report of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2020-21  
5 Remuneration policy in financial year 2020-21 voting
6 Adoption of the minutes of the EGMS of 29 December 2020 voting
     
  Annual Accounts 2020 - 2021  
7 Proposal to adopt the financial statements voting
8 Policy on result allocation (discussion item) voting
9 Proposal to not to issue a dividend over 2019 voting
10 Corporate Governance (discussion item)  
11 Proposal give discharge to the members of the Board of Management voting
12 Proposal give discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board voting
     
  Supervisory Board  
13 Proposal to re-appoint Mr. C.S.M Molenaar as Chairman voting
14 Proposal to re-appoint Mr. S. Fernback as member voting
15 Proposal to authorize the Supervisory Board to nominate an external auditor voting
     
  Management Board composition  
16 Proposal to confirm the appointment of Mr. I. Vleeschouwers as CEO/CFO voting
17 Proposal to appoint Mr. F. Altamura as CBO (Chief Business Officer) and Managing Director voting
     
  Shares related authorizations  
18 Authorization of the Management Board to issue ordinary shares or to grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares up to 5% to cover Share Options issued to Staff and for general purposes. voting
19 Authorization of the Management Board to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights in connection with agenda item 18 voting
     
20 Any other business  
21 Closing of the Shareholders meeting  

Meeting documents

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeoJunxion convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 November 2021 Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands 4 October 2021: Today, GeoJunxion publishes the convocation and meeting agenda for its 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 16 November 2021. The meeting material and the convocation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...