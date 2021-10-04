checkAd

MLG Capital Private Fund V on Pace to Close Ahead of Schedule; Nearly Half Raised in Nine Months

MLG also surpasses $1 billion in historically invested equity since inceptionBROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / MLG Capital today announced that it has raised more than $140 million in equity for its latest diversified Private Real …

MLG also surpasses $1 billion in historically invested equity since inception

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / MLG Capital today announced that it has raised more than $140 million in equity for its latest diversified Private Real Estate Fund, MLG Private Fund V, nearing one-half of the $300 million equity raise goal for the fund. Private Fund V opened to investors in January 2021 and allows investors to contribute through July of 2023, or upon reaching its equity raise goal, whichever is first. The fund launched on the heels of MLG's most successful fundraise to-date, Private Fund IV, which raised $250 million and closed to new investors five months ahead of schedule.

Fund V has already acquired eight new properties since launch, totaling over 2,100,000 square feet of property and encompassing 1,990 multifamily apartment units across seven markets.

"We have a busy fall ahead of us," said David Binder, VP of MLG Capital. "There are several new acquisitions that we're targeting to close by year-end for Fund V, totaling over $250 million in transaction volume. We've continued to cast a wide net across the country and are finding the properties we are looking for. On top of deal flow, our family of investors, now spread across all 50 states, continues to trust us to do what we have been doing well for over 30 years."

MLG plans to acquire 25-30 real estate assets as part of Fund V and will focus on investing in diverse deals with different geographic, asset class and asset types. The fund targets robust cash on cash distributions and appreciation over time, in an investor advantageous model with an overall target of 11-15 percent IRR to investors.

Currently, the firm is also expanding it's Making a Difference (MAD) Initiative. This program allows both current and prospective investors to contribute a portion of their Private Fund V investment returns to a charitable organization. In past funds, MLG partnered with Lifesong for Orphans in this initiative and is excited to now work with four additional organizations specific to the local Milwaukee community. MLG will host an open house highlighting this program on Tuesday, October 12 at their Brookfield, Wis. Headquarters.

