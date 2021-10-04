checkAd

Kering - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - September 27 to October 1st, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 18:44  |  38   |   |   

Paris, October 4, 2021,

 

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from September 27 to October 1st, 2021:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market

(MIC code)
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 27/09/2021 FR0000121485 19,500 626.7931 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/09/2021 FR0000121485 19,500 612.7272 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/09/2021 FR0000121485 19,500 620.7638 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/09/2021 FR0000121485 19,500 619.7438 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/10/2021 FR0000121485 19,500 620.5801 XPAR
      TOTAL 97,500 620.1216  

 

  

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/7cc87408f5adf58e/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-September-27-to-October-1-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon                         +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30                julien.brosillon@kering.com

 

 

