checkAd

EQS-Adhoc HIAG has updated its investment guidelines

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.10.2021, 19:01  |  63   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HIAG has updated its investment guidelines

04-Oct-2021 / 19:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE UNITED KINGDOM, OR THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

Media information

Media information (PDF)

Basel, 4 October 2021 - The Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG has updated the investment guidelines of the HIAG Immobilien Group. These form the basis for the investment and divestment decisions of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG and its directly and indirectly held subsidiaries and define the financing guidelines of the HIAG Immobilien Group.

The updated investment guidelines were approved by the Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG on 4 October 2021 and will come into effect on 5 November 2021 for all companies of the HIAG Immobilien Group. They will be available from 5 October 2021 7.00 a.m. on HIAG's website under the navigation point 'Investors/Corporate Governance/Further Information'. (https://www.hiag.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/further-informa ...)

Contacts
Marco Feusi Rico Müller
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00 T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com rico.mueller@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG  
Aeschenplatz 7  
4052 Basel  
T +41 61 606 55 00  
investor.relations@hiag.com  
www.hiag.com  
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc HIAG has updated its investment guidelines EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous HIAG has updated its investment guidelines 04-Oct-2021 / 19:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG partizipiert in Talisman Seed-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Turnaround nach erfolgreicher Restrukturierung ebnet Weg für heute beginnende Kapitalerhöhung - ...
EQS-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LAUNCHES PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER TO ACQUIRE CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. beginnt mit Sondierung strategischer Handlungsmöglichkeiten
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
EQS-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric builds presence at Space Tech Expo 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap reicht ersten kommunalen Antrag für den Standort von ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:01 UhrEQS-Adhoc: HIAG aktualisiert Anlagerichtlinien
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
29.09.21EQS-Adhoc: HIAG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves all proposals
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
29.09.21EQS-Adhoc: HIAG: Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
08.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung der HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
08.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Extraordinary General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs