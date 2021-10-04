HIAG has updated its investment guidelines

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE UNITED KINGDOM, OR THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

Basel, 4 October 2021 - The Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG has updated the investment guidelines of the HIAG Immobilien Group. These form the basis for the investment and divestment decisions of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG and its directly and indirectly held subsidiaries and define the financing guidelines of the HIAG Immobilien Group.

The updated investment guidelines were approved by the Board of Directors of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG on 4 October 2021 and will come into effect on 5 November 2021 for all companies of the HIAG Immobilien Group. They will be available from 5 October 2021 7.00 a.m. on HIAG's website under the navigation point 'Investors/Corporate Governance/Further Information'. (https://www.hiag.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/further-informa ...)