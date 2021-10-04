Valneva Announces the Cancellation of Ordinary Shares Held by the Company following Termination of its Liquidity Agreement

Saint-Herblain (France), October 4, 2021 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announced that the Management Board has decided, during a meeting today, to cancel all ordinary shares held by the Company following the termination of its liquidity agreement with Oddo BHF on June 11, 2021 (i.e., 4,025 ordinary shares in total, representing 0.004% of the share capital).

The Company’s share capital is now set at 14,986,674.45 Euros, divided into 99,890,649 ordinary shares and 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of 0.15 Euro each (i.e. 99,911,163 Shares in total).