Hemp, Inc.'s King of Hemp Products Now Available at Hollywood Shell and Convenience Store in Hollywood, Florida

Hollywood Shell and Convenience Store, owned by Frad Jaferi, located in the heart of Hollywood, Florida, was acquired by Frad in 2016. In 2018 after the farm bill was passed, hemp products became legal in all 50 states; he entered into the hemp market after seeing the benefits and potential in the various hemp products. After entering the CBD and CBG market, Frad now sells products from hemp flower, King of Hemp , CBD pre-rolls, CBD fortified pre-rolls, CBG pre-rolls and Hemp Wraps.

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, announces that you can now buy King of Hemp products at Hollywood Shell and Convenience Store in Hollywood, Florida.

Hollywood Shell and Convenience store has become a leading source of hemp products and has become one of the leaders in Hollywood and surrounding areas in the hemp and CBD products, establishing a loyal customer base who are looking to relieve chronic and sometimes debilitating symptoms in the many benefits offered by the various hemp products sold in the store.

Customers are impressed with the quality of the King of Hemp organic grown hemp so much so that the store sold out of all their King of Hemp pre-rolls in less than two months of taking on the line. All King of Hemp pre-rolls are made from the highest quality Bubba Kush hemp flower. King of Hemp grows, processes and manufacturers its products going from seed to sale in all of their pre-roll products.

Hollywood Shell and Convenience store is located at 815 N. Federal Highway in Hollywood, Florida and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year including all holidays. All products have a satisfaction guarantee and with all King of Hemp Certificates of Analysis (COA) on site showing the high quality and total amount of CBD and/or CBG in each product.

Hollywood Shell and Convenience store can be reached at 954-251-1647.

King of Hemp products include Caviar, Diamonds, Pre-Rolls, Fortified Pre-Rolls and high-CBG Pre-Rolls under the Midnight Express moniker. Full product information and laboratory analysis for every King of Hemp product is accessible online as well as in USA Grocery stores.

According to Bruce Perlowin, Hemp, Inc.’s Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), “Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and significantly increase Hemp Inc.’s distribution revenue through established retail stores such as Hollywood Shell and Convenience in Hollywood, FL. Hemp, Inc. has developed CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results for all customers in the CBD market. We’ve done just that with the King of Hemp line.” Check out a few videos by Bruce Perlowin and Hemp Inc: “King of Pot, the Movie” and “Farming Hemp for Profit” and “Could Hemp Save the Planet?”