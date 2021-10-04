PILLAR III RISK REPORTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2021 (AMENDED VERSION DATED 2021-10-04)

Amended versions of the Pillar III reports as of 12/31/2020 and 06/30/2021 are available on our website rcibs.com under the references “PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES 2020-12-31 (AMENDED VERSION DATED 2021-10-04)” and “PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES 2021-06-30 (AMENDED VERSION DATED 2021-10-04)”.

Changes versus initial releases are linked to error corrections on tables EU LIQ1 related to quantitative information of LCR (for the reports as of 12/31/2020 and 06/30/2021) and “EU KM1 - Key metrics template” (for the report as of 06/30/2021). Indeed, two lines related to total net cash outflows and liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) are modified, as well as the comment of table EU LIQ1 for the report as of 06/30/2021.

This new version cancels and replaces Pillar III reports published on our website on a stand-alone basis on 03/08/2021 and 09/06/2021.

About RCI Banque S.A.

Created and wholly owned by Groupe Renault, RCI Banque S.A. is a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for the customers and dealership networks of Groupe Renault (Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Renault Samsung Motors and Lada) worldwide, the Nissan group (Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun) mainly in Europe, Brazil, Argentina and South Korea and through joint ventures in Russia and India, and Mitsubishi Motors in the Netherlands.

RCI Bank and Services has been the new commercial identity of RCI Banque S.A. since February 2016.

With 3,700 employees in 36 countries, RCI Bank and Services financed nearly 1.8 million contracts (for new and used vehicles) in 2019 and sold more than 5.1 million services.

At end-December 2019, average performing assets stood at €47.4 billion in financing and pre-tax income at

€1.327 billion.

RCI Bank and Services has rolled out a deposits collection business in six countries since 2012. At end-December 2019, net collected deposits totaled €17.7 billion, or nearly 35% of the company’s net assets.

