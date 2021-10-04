checkAd

Nuvei is the Odds-on Favorite Payment Technology Partner for Major iGaming Players in the United States

MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, has recently announced a number of high-profile U.S. iGaming partnerships, including 888 and SI Sportsbook, Carousel Group, Triplebet/Matchbet, PrizePicks, and now gaming giant BetMGM.

As well as connections to the wider range of gaming platforms, since launching in the region last year, these operators have chosen Nuvei to provide a seamless payment experience to their millions of players in the region. Nuvei has been selected time and again due to its deep roots with leading iGaming operators internationally, as well as its extensive capabilities and knowledge in the rapidly growing U.S. market.  

Since entering the U.S. market at the end of 2020, some of the biggest operators in American iGaming have selected Nuvei to accelerate their growth plans, reduce complexity, and introduce payment innovations to millions of American players. Nuvei’s innovative and compliant technology is licensed in all regulated U.S. states and will support operators’ expansion across any regulated jurisdiction. 

American operators can now leverage Nuvei’s advanced technology to ensure high transaction success rates. Via smart routing, each transaction is directed with the greatest chance of approval. The Company’s clients can benefit from its extensive portfolio of relevant payment methods, including cards, ACH and alternative payments. What’s more, gaming operators can utilize a variety of other payment services offered by Nuvei, including payment orchestration, gateway, instant deposits and a full range of real-time withdrawals among card, ACH and digital wallets, along with net deposits. The aim is to enable a faster, more secure and convenient payment experience for all players. 

“Our number of recent U.S. iGaming partnerships, including Sports Illustrated, BetMGM and Carousel Group, further underpins our expertise and technological capabilities in the iGaming industry,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “Our prominent position in the iGaming and sports betting industry is the result of our ongoing commitment to providing the best technology to our clients and provide the best service to their customers. These partnerships reinforce our ambition to continue to strengthen our presence and influence in the U.S. iGaming market.” 

Nuvei’s Cashier, for instance, simplifies how sports betting operators process payments and facilitates entry into new regulated markets via its integrated compliance technology. American operators can also choose from an array of additional services offered by Nuvei à la carte, including real-time fraud detection, risk management and instant payouts.

Nuvei continues to solidify its position as the payment technology partner of choice for fantasy sports, iGaming and sports betting brands across the U.S., in approved and regulated states.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 204 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 480 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.  

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

