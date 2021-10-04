checkAd

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and Increase of Consent Fee for its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (the “Company”) today announced that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitations”) from the holders of its (i) 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (ii) 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes” and together with the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) for the adoption of proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indentures governing the Notes (the “Indentures”) to conform the restricted payments covenant and the “permitted investments” definition included in the applicable Indenture to the restricted payments covenant and “permitted investments” definition, respectively, contained in the indenture governing the Company’s 5.75% Senior Notes due 2031, which were issued on September 16, 2021. The Consent Solicitations, which were previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 5, 2021, will now expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 7, 2021, unless further extended (as so extended, the “Extended Expiration Time”).

In addition, the Company announced that the consent fee for the Consent Solicitation in respect of the 2029 Notes (the “2029 Notes Consent Solicitation”) will be increased so that holders of the 2029 Notes will receive a cash payment equal to $10.00 per $1,000 principal amount of 2029 Notes in respect of which such consents to the Proposed Amendments have been validly delivered prior to the Extended Expiration Time and not validly revoked by such holder. Except as provided herein, all other terms, provisions and conditions of the Consent Solicitations remain unchanged. The terms of the Consent Solicitation are detailed in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated September 27, 2021 (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified, the “Consent Solicitation Statement”). No consent fee will be paid to any holder of Notes for which the requisite consents have been obtained unless such holder delivers a consent in accordance with the terms of the Consent Solicitation Statement prior to the Extended Expiration Time. Holders of the Notes who have previously delivered consents do not need to redeliver such consents or take any other action in response to this extension and, with respect to the 2029 Notes Consent Solicitation, increase in consent fee. Other holders of the Notes may deliver their consents in accordance with the instructions provided in the Consent Solicitation Statement at or prior to the Extended Expiration Time.

