Subsea 7 S.A. - mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 4 October 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name John Evans
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 20,123

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 9,515

Price: NOK 73.883691
d) Aggregated information N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Ricardo Rosa
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 16,340

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 7,727

Price: NOK 73.883691
d) Aggregated information N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Olivier Blaringhem
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Subsea & Conventional
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 8,560

Price: NOK 74.62
c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,075

Price: NOK 74.62
d) Aggregated information N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Stuart Fitzgerald
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Seaway 7 ASA
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,469

Price: NOK 74.62
d) Aggregated information N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f) Place of the transaction Share sale - Oslo Børs


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Phillip Simons
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Projects & Operations
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 9,316

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,499

Price: NOK 73.883691
d) Aggregated information N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Stephen McNeill
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer, Seaway 7 ASA
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 9,479

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,578

Price: NOK 73.883691
d) Aggregated information N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Nathalie Louys
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status General Counsel
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 10,263

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,853

Price: NOK 73.883691
d) Aggregated information N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Katherine Lyne
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Human Resources
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,076

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 2,873

Price: NOK 73.883691
d) Aggregated information  

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Jean Cahuzac
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 36,708

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 16,619

Price: NOK 73.883691
d) Aggregated information N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

