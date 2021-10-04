Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Eyewitness Robust Expansion at a 5.82% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Affirms DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Short Bowel Syndrome Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Short Bowel Syndrome historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Short Bowel Syndrome market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Short Bowel Syndrome market report also proffers an analysis of the current Short Bowel Syndrome treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Companies are working to develop therapies for the Short Bowel Syndrome treatment. Drugs such as glepaglutide (Zealand Pharma), apraglutide (VectivBio AG), and NM-002 (9 Meters Biopharma) are being assessed as potential therapies to be available in the Short Bowel Syndrome market in the coming future.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Short Bowel Syndrome Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Takeda, Zealand Pharma, VectivBio AG, 9 Meters Biopharma, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Short Bowel Syndrome treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Short Bowel Syndrome treatment outlook. The US FDA approved Glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) analog Teduglutide in 2012 to treat Short Bowel Syndrome patients, aged ≥1, who are stable following a period of post-surgery intestinal adaptation.

in 2012 to treat Short Bowel Syndrome patients, aged ≥1, who are stable following a period of post-surgery intestinal adaptation. Short Bowel Syndrome market to observe growth due to increasing research and development, emerging pipeline, GLP-2 drugs, and high cost of parenteral nutrition . Nevertheless, the side effects of some therapies, drawbacks of parenteral nutrition, and misdiagnosis of the disease may impede the Short Bowel Syndrome market growth.

. Nevertheless, the of the disease may impede the Short Bowel Syndrome market growth. GLP-2 drugs are becoming more widely used due to their benefits in minimizing the burden of malnutrition and dehydration in patients, and it opens up new possibilities. Another factor likely to drive the Short Bowel Syndrome market over the forecast period is enhanced patient satisfaction.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Short Bowel Syndrome Drugs Market Analysis

Short Bowel Syndrome is a congenital or acquired condition affecting the small intestine, hallmarked by loss of intestinal absorptive capacity with resultant malabsorption, dehydration, and malnutrition.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Short Bowel Syndrome incident cases were 34,713 cases in the 7MM in 2020. It was noted that females are more affected by the disease, and cases will increase by 2030.

The Short Bowel Syndrome Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Short Bowel Syndrome Prevalent Cases

Prevalent Cases of Short Bowel Syndrome-Intestinal Failure

Age-specific Cases of Short Bowel Syndrome

Gender-specific Cases of Short Bowel Syndrome

Etiology-specific Cases of Short Bowel Syndrome

Get a complete epidemiological segmentation breakdown @ Short Bowel Syndrome Epidemiological Analysis

Short Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market

Initial management of Short Bowel Syndrome involves maintaining good nutritional status, maximizing the absorptive surface area of the remaining intestine, and preventing complications. Patients whose intestinal failure is irreversible will require either lifelong home parenteral nutrition (PN) or intestinal transplantation if a life-threatening difficulty of either Short Bowel Syndrome or home PN arises.

Surgical management is another essential treatment strategy available to Short Bowel Syndrome patients. Despite advances in management in recent decades, Short Bowel Syndrome-Intestinal Failure continues to carry a high morbidity and mortality burden. In the absence of sufficient intestinal adaptation following resection, many patients remain dependent on long-term parenteral nutrition and/or intravenous fluids (PN/IV).

Glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) agonists, and more recently, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists have been used to increase nutrient and fluid absorption and partially or wholly facilitate the use of PN in Short Bowel Syndrome patients.

The companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome. Drugs such as glepaglutide (Zealand Pharma), apraglutide (VectivBio AG), and NM-002 (9 Meters Biopharma) are being assessed as potential therapies to be available in the Short Bowel Syndrome market in the coming future.

Short Bowel Syndrome Market Dynamics

Short Bowel Syndrome market growth will expand since GLP-2 and the long-acting GLP-2 analog effectively improve fluid absorption. Recent clinical trials demonstrate that this can translate into meaningful reductions in parenteral nutrition requirements. Intestinal transplantation is also an option for some patients for whom other treatments have failed and who have complications from long-term parenteral nutrition. In addition to that, there has been significant research in treating the condition that will consist of finding ways to maximize bowel adaptation and refining techniques of transplantation and immune modulation.

The growth of the Short Bowel Syndrome market may hinder as the long-term treatment and recovery depend on sections of the small intestine that were removed and how the remaining small intestine adapts over time. The condition also leads to complications. The affected patients are high-risk to manage following kidney transplantation, given recurrent bouts of volume depletion secondary to severe diarrhea and enteric hyperoxaluria, a risk factor for allograft oxalate nephropathy.

Scope of the Short Bowel Syndrome Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Short Bowel Syndrome Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Short Bowel Syndrome Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Short Bowel Syndrome: Takeda, Zealand Pharma, VectivBio AG, 9 Meters Biopharma, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Short Bowel Syndrome Therapeutics Market

Table of Contents

1 Short Bowel Syndrome Key Insights 2 Short Bowel Syndrome Report Introduction 3 Short Bowel Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Short Bowel Syndrome 5 Short Bowel Syndrome Disease Background and Overview 6 Short Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Short Bowel Syndrome 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Organizations contributing towards Short Bowel Syndrome 9 Short Bowel Syndrome Case Reports 10 Short Bowel Syndrome Patient Journey 11 Short Bowel Syndrome Marketed Therapies 11.1 Gattex: Takeda 12 Short Bowel Syndrome Emerging Therapies 12.1 Glepaglutide: Zealand Pharma 12.2 Apraglutide: VectivBio AG 12.3 NM 002: 9 Meters Biopharma 13 Short Bowel Syndrome 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 The United States Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size 13.2 EU-5 Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size 13.2.1 Germany Market Size 13.2.2 France Market Size 13.2.3 Italy Market Size 13.2.4 Spain Market Size 13.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 13.2.3 Japan Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size 14 Short Bowel Syndrome Market Drivers 15 Short Bowel Syndrome Market Barriers 16 Short Bowel Syndrome SWOT Analysis 17 Short Bowel Syndrome Unmet Needs 18 Short Bowel Syndrome KOL Views 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Short Bowel Syndrome Diagnostics Market Report

View Other Reports

Short Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast

DelveInsight's Short Bowel Syndrome - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology in 7MM.

Short Bowel Syndrome Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020

Short Bowel Syndrome - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020 " report by DelveInsight offers comprehensive insights on marketed and Phase III products for Short Bowel Syndrome.

Short Bowel Syndrome Pipeline

Short Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Short Bowel Syndrome market.

Nerve Monitoring System Market

DelveInsight's 'Nerve Monitoring System-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Nerve Monitoring System and the historical and forecasted Nerve Monitoring System market trends in 7MM. The key players involved in this market are Medical International Technology, Inc, Innopsys Inc, Neurovision Medical Products, NeuroWave Systems Inc., and others.

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

DelveInsight's 'Interventional Cardiology Devices-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Interventional Cardiology Devices and the historical and forecasted Interventional Cardiology Devices market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The key players involved in this market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Cordis Corporation, and others.

Vascular Access Devices Market

DelveInsight's 'Vascular Access Device-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Vascular Access Device and the historical and forecasted Vascular Access Device market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The key players involved in this market are B Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Smiths Medical, Becton, and others.

Vascular Imaging Devices Market

DelveInsight's 'Vascular Imaging Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Vascular Imaging Market and the historical and forecasted Vascular Imaging Market market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The key players involved in this market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, and others.

Browse Blog Posts

Explore Cost-effectiveness, Advanced Technology, Rising Demand that Pushes the Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Read FemTech Market : With 100+ Startups in the domain, Women Healthcare is Witnessing a Huge Upliftment

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg