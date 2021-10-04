Cornish Metals Provides Update on TSX-V Approval for the Restructuring of the Deferred Consideration Payable for the Cornwall Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) reports that, further to its news release dated June 30, 2021, the Company wishes to provide an update on its agreement (the “Side Letter”) with Galena Special Situations Limited (formerly Galena Special Situations Master Fund Limited) (“Galena”) and Tin Shield Production Inc. (“Tin Shield” and together with Galena, the “Sellers”) to restructure the deferred consideration (the “Deferred Consideration”) to be paid to the Sellers on the acquisition of the South Crofty tin project and associated mineral rights in 2016 (for further details, please see news releases dated March 17, 2016 and June 30, 2021).



The Company received conditional approval from the TSX-V in respect of the Side Letter on August 30, 2021 (the “TSX-V Conditional Approval”). On September 30, 2021, the Company and the Sellers agreed to extend the long stop date set forth the Side Letter for the Company to obtain final TSX-V acceptance from September 30, 2021 to October 29, 2021. The Company is working to provide the supporting documentation as required by the TSX-V Conditional Approval to the TSX-V as soon as practicable. The Company expects to issue the Closing Shares to the Sellers once the applicable documentation has been provided to the TSX-V and final TSX-V acceptance has been obtained.