checkAd

Zigpay and netPDV Announce Merger to Form Largest Global Cashless Company in Entertainment Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 19:45  |  41   |   |   

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigpay and netPDV announce merger: Zigpay, a Brazilian fintech specialized in consumption management, offers the most modern solutions for nightclubs, bars, restaurants and events in the Brazilian market, now announces the merger with netPDV, a pioneering Brazilian company in offering cashless payment solutions for large and mega events held in Brazil, Latin America, United States and Europe. 

The merger comes right after fintech's recent investment round, announced in August 2021, in which Zigpay raised R$ 40 million from investors such as Edgard and Diogo Corona, from SmartFit, and Ricardo Goldfarb, from Lojas Marisa. "We are creating a company that was born with the support of large investors who believe in our growth potential", evaluates Nerope Bulgareli, CEO of Zigpay.

This is the biggest movement within the cashless market for entertainment, with the union of two Brazilian companies that complement each other. "Our greatest ambition is, in addition to becoming the largest cashless entertainment company in the world, to offer the end user the best experiences in their moments of fun", comments Bruno Lindoso, CEO of netPDV.

This merger is another step in the changing movement that the two companies want to print in Brazil and abroad. The business combination will allow the new company to transact more than R$ 2 billion in TPV (total volume transacted) in the next year, intensify global expansion projects and quadruple the current workforce, generating approximately 200 new jobs. By the end of 2022, an investment of R$ 80 million is planned to develop these projects.

The new company's executive board will be composed of two CEOs: Nérope Bulgareli, CEO of Zigpay, and Bruno Lindoso, CEO of netPDV, in addition to the partners and directors/executive managers already designated to the new company, who wil temporarily work with the two brands, until the new brand definition. This management configuration will allow the expansion plans execution in the national and international market.

Immediately, the new company is already born with a portfolio increase, since both companies operate in different entertainment segments. Zigpay offers solutions for restaurants, bars, concert halls and events, and netPDV serves large and mega-events, such as Brazilian Formula 1 Grand Prix, Lollapalooza, Rock'in Rio, Oktoberfest Blumenau and many others. So, the solutions of one company can serve the customers of the other and vice versa, positively impacting the entire entertainment market.

For more information please visit: https://netpdv.com.br/en/zigpay-netpdv-announce-merger/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651903/DSC_5718.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zigpay and netPDV Announce Merger to Form Largest Global Cashless Company in Entertainment Industry SÃO PAULO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Zigpay and netPDV announce merger: Zigpay, a Brazilian fintech specialized in consumption management, offers the most modern solutions for nightclubs, bars, restaurants and events in the Brazilian market, now …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday
Avocado-based Products Market to Observe Extensive Growth Due to Rising Popularity of Organic ...
NVMe over Fiber Channel Application in Small and Medium Enterprises to Outpace that in Large Enterprises: Future Market Insights
Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market to Reach $1.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
New Research in Kosovo Highlights Connection Between Children's Poor Vision and Learning and ...
Qualcomm and SSW Partners Reach Definitive Agreement to Acquire Veoneer
Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet ...
Parking Management Market Size to Reach USD 6.96 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Trend of Smart City ...
Customer Data Platform Market size worth $ 3671.75 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 19.32% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Global Payment Gateway Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $67,434.4 Million by 2028, Growing ...
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
Back to School Means More Screen Time for Students
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Eisai initiates rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale