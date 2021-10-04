Zigpay and netPDV Announce Merger to Form Largest Global Cashless Company in Entertainment Industry

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigpay and netPDV announce merger: Zigpay, a Brazilian fintech specialized in consumption management, offers the most modern solutions for nightclubs, bars, restaurants and events in the Brazilian market, now announces the merger with netPDV, a pioneering Brazilian company in offering cashless payment solutions for large and mega events held in Brazil, Latin America, United States and Europe.

The merger comes right after fintech's recent investment round, announced in August 2021, in which Zigpay raised R$ 40 million from investors such as Edgard and Diogo Corona, from SmartFit, and Ricardo Goldfarb, from Lojas Marisa. "We are creating a company that was born with the support of large investors who believe in our growth potential", evaluates Nerope Bulgareli, CEO of Zigpay.

This is the biggest movement within the cashless market for entertainment, with the union of two Brazilian companies that complement each other. "Our greatest ambition is, in addition to becoming the largest cashless entertainment company in the world, to offer the end user the best experiences in their moments of fun", comments Bruno Lindoso, CEO of netPDV.

This merger is another step in the changing movement that the two companies want to print in Brazil and abroad. The business combination will allow the new company to transact more than R$ 2 billion in TPV (total volume transacted) in the next year, intensify global expansion projects and quadruple the current workforce, generating approximately 200 new jobs. By the end of 2022, an investment of R$ 80 million is planned to develop these projects.

The new company's executive board will be composed of two CEOs: Nérope Bulgareli, CEO of Zigpay, and Bruno Lindoso, CEO of netPDV, in addition to the partners and directors/executive managers already designated to the new company, who wil temporarily work with the two brands, until the new brand definition. This management configuration will allow the expansion plans execution in the national and international market.

Immediately, the new company is already born with a portfolio increase, since both companies operate in different entertainment segments. Zigpay offers solutions for restaurants, bars, concert halls and events, and netPDV serves large and mega-events, such as Brazilian Formula 1 Grand Prix, Lollapalooza, Rock'in Rio, Oktoberfest Blumenau and many others. So, the solutions of one company can serve the customers of the other and vice versa, positively impacting the entire entertainment market.

For more information please visit: https://netpdv.com.br/en/zigpay-netpdv-announce-merger/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651903/DSC_5718.jpg