"No More Greenwashing!" - Corporate Furniture Dealership, The Total Office, Will Move Entire Portfolio to Sustainable Products by End of 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Total Office has been operating in the region for decades as a provider of high end, office furniture. Founded by Jacob Peters in 1997, the dealership remains within the family, with son and daughter duo, Siddharth Peters and Mriganka Travasso at the helm. Over the years, the company has been behind the furnished interiors of some of the most prestigious projects in the region, ranging from leading universities to technology companies responsible for connecting the world.

 

This month, The Total Office took the brave and proactive step of moving their entire brand portfolio to solely house environmentally sustainable products. The deadline that they have given themselves for this transition to be complete is December 2022. The brands currently under the dealership's portfolio include Teknion, Orangebox, Andreu World to name a few.

Speaking on this move, Managing Director Siddharth Peters says, "The industry needs to take a bold step in the direction of sustainability, beyond just building codes. At present many companies pay lip service to sustainability and their interpretation of it. We're hoping this initiative will be a positive step towards resolving the greenwashing issue within the industry"

The method of attaining green certifications, particularly the more popular ones, such as WELL and LEED, involves a rigorous process of checks and balances. "There are a lot of technical requirements to follow in order to achieve a certified space," says Peters. "And by shifting our entire product portfolio to a more environmentally conscious one, we take away the headache from our team and the wider value chain of having to dig through reams of information to ensure that the products selected meet the necessary conditions."

Furthermore, the rise in the number of sustainability and wellness based certification bodies has created its own set of complications, making the process of achieving an environmentally sustainable space infinitely more complex. To this end, The Total Office is making the certification journey easier for its clients by ensuring that their team on ground is thoroughly educated and certified in the relevant processes. All staff liaising with the A&D industry (designers, contractors, project managers, clients and more) will be properly equipped with the right education credentials (such as LEED Green Associate), allowing them to dispense accurate advice and product recommendations.

This major step taken by The Total Office falls perfectly in line with the Government of Dubai's UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda, which focuses on improving the quality of air, preserving water resources, increasing the contribution of clean energy and creating a sustainability focused infrastructure.

About The Total Office

As a provider of workspace solutions, The Total Office helps its clients with tools for collaboration, acoustics, environmental sustainability and well being, by providing quality products from international brands. The company is headquartered in Dubai, and serves the UAE and the wider Middle East region. For more information, visit www.thetotaloffice.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638846/Love_Where_You_Work.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638847/The_Total_Office.jpg

 

