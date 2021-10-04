checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; guidance for 2021 adjusted

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.10.2021, 20:18  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Forecast
GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; guidance for 2021 adjusted

04-Oct-2021 / 20:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; guidance for 2021 adjusted

Baden-Baden, October 4, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, achieved new leasing business of EUR 372.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2020: EUR 517.6 million). Global supply bottlenecks, specifically at manufacturers of computer and office equipment, were the cause of the weaker year-on-year new leasing business. The contribution margin 2 declined slightly in the third quarter due to refinancing costs and amounted to 17.1% (Q3 2020: 18.4%). New business volume is the total acquisition cost of all newly purchased leased assets.

As a result of the current developments, the Company has adjusted its guidance for new leasing business in the current financial year to EUR 1.5 billion to EUR 1.7 billion (previously EUR 1.7 billion to EUR 2.0 billion). The forecast for net profit in the current financial year remains unchanged at EUR 60 million to EUR 80 million.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Anke Linnartz
Director Investor Relations
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.de

Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Executive Communications Consulting
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Email: presse@grenke.de
Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300

04-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1238173

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1238173  04-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238173&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGRENKE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; guidance for 2021 adjusted DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Forecast GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; guidance for 2021 adjusted 04-Oct-2021 / 20:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG partizipiert in Talisman Seed-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Turnaround nach erfolgreicher Restrukturierung ebnet Weg für heute beginnende Kapitalerhöhung - ...
EQS-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LAUNCHES PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER TO ACQUIRE CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. beginnt mit Sondierung strategischer Handlungsmöglichkeiten
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
EQS-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric builds presence at Space Tech Expo 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap reicht ersten kommunalen Antrag für den Standort von ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:35 UhrGrenke senkt Neugeschäftsprognose - Aktienkurs stark unter Druck
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20:31 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: Leasingneugeschäft im dritten Quartal durch Lieferengpässe beeinträchtigt, wieder mehr Dynamik im vierten Quartal erwartet, Guidance für 2021 angepasst
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20:31 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; increased momentum expected in the fourth quarter; guidance for 2021 adjusted
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20:21 UhrGrenke Cuts New Leasing Business Outlook; Keeps Net Income Outlook Unchanged
PLX AI | Analysen
20:18 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: Leasingneugeschäft im dritten Quartal durch Lieferengpässe beeinträchtigt, Guidance für 2021 angepasst
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
05:50 UhrWOCHENAUSBLICK: Zinsangst und Konjunktursorgen gehen wohl auch im Oktober um
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.10.21WDH/WOCHENAUSBLICK: Zinsangst und Konjunktursorgen gehen wohl auch im Oktober um
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.10.21WOCHENAUSBLICK: Zinsangst und Konjunktursorgen gehen wohl auch im Oktober um
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.09.21Aktien: Borussia Dortmund, Grenke, Lufthansa, Nordex, S&T und Co.: Neue Shortseller-Positionen
4investors | Kommentare