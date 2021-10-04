Grenke Cuts New Leasing Business Outlook; Keeps Net Income Outlook Unchanged Autor: PLX AI | 04.10.2021, 20:21 | | 41 0 | 0 04.10.2021, 20:21 | (PLX AI) – Grenke says new leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks.Grenke reports new leasing business of EUR 372.2 million in the third quarterOutlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million unchangedGrenke cuts … (PLX AI) – Grenke says new leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks.Grenke reports new leasing business of EUR 372.2 million in the third quarterOutlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million unchangedGrenke cuts … (PLX AI) – Grenke says new leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks.

Grenke reports new leasing business of EUR 372.2 million in the third quarter

Outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million unchanged

