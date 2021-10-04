Grenke Cuts New Leasing Business Outlook; Keeps Net Income Outlook Unchanged
Grenke says new leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks. Grenke reports new leasing business of EUR 372.2 million in the third quarter. Outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million unchanged.
- (PLX AI) – Grenke says new leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks.
- Grenke reports new leasing business of EUR 372.2 million in the third quarter
- Outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million unchanged
- Grenke cuts guidance for FY new leasing business to EUR 1.5-1.7 billion from EUR 1.7-2.0 billion previously
