checkAd

Grenke Cuts New Leasing Business Outlook; Keeps Net Income Outlook Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
04.10.2021, 20:21  |  41   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Grenke says new leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks.Grenke reports new leasing business of EUR 372.2 million in the third quarterOutlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million unchangedGrenke cuts …

  • (PLX AI) – Grenke says new leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks.
  • Grenke reports new leasing business of EUR 372.2 million in the third quarter
  • Outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million unchanged
  • Grenke cuts guidance for FY new leasing business to EUR 1.5-1.7 billion from EUR 1.7-2.0 billion previously
GRENKE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grenke Cuts New Leasing Business Outlook; Keeps Net Income Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – Grenke says new leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks.Grenke reports new leasing business of EUR 372.2 million in the third quarterOutlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million unchangedGrenke cuts …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Veoneers Agrees to Be Bought by Qualcomm & SSW at $37 per Share in $4.5 Billion Transaction
Vestas 2022 Consensus Is Too High Amid Rising Steel Prices, Nordea Says
Adidas Supply Chain Issues, China Exposure Spell Underperformance, Bank of America Says in ...
Aker Solutions Gains After Danske Upgrades to Buy
Pfize, BioNTech Get Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in EU
Kindred Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrade on Dutch Revenue Loss
Scatec Rises as Nordea Says Decline Is Overdone, Reiterates Buy
Puma Has Market Share Upside, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Avance Gas Chairman Rejects NOK 43 per Share Offer from Hemen
Jyske Bank to Buy Back Shares for up to DKK 1 Billion
Titel
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Station Order in France
Nel Faces Delayed Revenues, Lower Margins, Carnegie Says, Cutting Price Target in Half
Bayer’s Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a ...
Veoneers Agrees to Be Bought by Qualcomm & SSW at $37 per Share in $4.5 Billion Transaction
Siemens Gamesa Gets Offshore Turbine Orders Totaling 847 MW in US from Ørsted Projects
Meyer Burger Plans 400 MW Solar Module Factory in U.S.
ArcelorMittal Agrees to EUR 1.1 Billion Decarbonization Project at Gent Plant
RWE Shuts All Turbines at Jüchen Wind Farm After Another Operator's Turbine Collapses
Vestas 2022 Consensus Is Too High Amid Rising Steel Prices, Nordea Says
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:35 UhrGrenke senkt Neugeschäftsprognose - Aktienkurs stark unter Druck
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20:31 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: Leasingneugeschäft im dritten Quartal durch Lieferengpässe beeinträchtigt, wieder mehr Dynamik im vierten Quartal erwartet, Guidance für 2021 angepasst
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20:31 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; increased momentum expected in the fourth quarter; guidance for 2021 adjusted
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20:18 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; guidance for 2021 adjusted
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
20:18 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: Leasingneugeschäft im dritten Quartal durch Lieferengpässe beeinträchtigt, Guidance für 2021 angepasst
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
05:50 UhrWOCHENAUSBLICK: Zinsangst und Konjunktursorgen gehen wohl auch im Oktober um
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.10.21WDH/WOCHENAUSBLICK: Zinsangst und Konjunktursorgen gehen wohl auch im Oktober um
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.10.21WOCHENAUSBLICK: Zinsangst und Konjunktursorgen gehen wohl auch im Oktober um
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.09.21Aktien: Borussia Dortmund, Grenke, Lufthansa, Nordex, S&T und Co.: Neue Shortseller-Positionen
4investors | Kommentare