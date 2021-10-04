checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Petro Welt Technologies AG: Changes in the Management Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Changes in the Management Board

04-Oct-2021 / 20:31 CET/CEST
Petro Welt Technologies AG - Changes in the Management Board
Kirill Bakhmetiev appointed to the Management Board

Vienna, October 4, 2021
The Supervisory Board of Petro Welt Technologies AG has appointed Kirill Bakhmetiev as Chief Financial Officer with effect from today. Kirill Bakhmetiev, born in Arkhangelsk in 1969, is an electrical engineer and holds an MBA in International Business. He has both upstream and downstream industry experience in the oil and gas business and has served as both CEO and CFO in companies in the oil and gas industry.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, domiciled in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established oilfield services companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil and gas formations.

Contact
Konstantin Huber (be.public)
Investor Relations
T: +43 1 503 2 503-29
huber@bepublic.at

Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 535 23 20-0
Fax: +43 1 535 23 20-20
E-mail: ir@pewete.com
Internet: www.pewete.com
ISIN: AT0000A00Y78
WKN: A0JKWU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1238169

 
Diskussion: Petro Welt -- ehem. C.A.T. oil AG - Ölfeld-Service-Unternehmen | catoil | cat oil
