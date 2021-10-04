DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Changes in the Management Board



04-Oct-2021 / 20:31 CET/CEST

Petro Welt Technologies AG - Changes in the Management Board

Kirill Bakhmetiev appointed to the Management Board



Vienna, October 4, 2021

The Supervisory Board of Petro Welt Technologies AG has appointed Kirill Bakhmetiev as Chief Financial Officer with effect from today. Kirill Bakhmetiev, born in Arkhangelsk in 1969, is an electrical engineer and holds an MBA in International Business. He has both upstream and downstream industry experience in the oil and gas business and has served as both CEO and CFO in companies in the oil and gas industry.



About Petro Welt Technologies AG

Petro Welt Technologies AG, domiciled in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established oilfield services companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil and gas formations.



Contact

Konstantin Huber (be.public)

Investor Relations

T: +43 1 503 2 503-29

huber@bepublic.at