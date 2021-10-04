Cleveland-Cliffs’ New 3-Year Labor Contract with United Auto Workers Ratified at Rockport Works

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that its employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 3044 have ratified a three-year labor contract for its Rockport Works operation. The new contract is effective from October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2024. The new contract will cover approximately 350 UAW-represented workers at Rockport.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO, stated, “Our union workforce is at the core of not just what we do but American manufacturing as a whole, and we are pleased to continue our commitment to good-paying middle class jobs with a new labor agreement at Rockport. Our local team at Rockport is committed to the long-term health and success of our Company, our country, and our environment, and as such, we were able to get a deal done that is fair and equitable for both sides.” Mr. Goncalves added, “We embrace our Unions as partners and allow for participation in our success. Our partnership is a powerful one, and with this latest deal, we will maintain our competitive cost structure in flat-rolled steel relative to any of our peers.”