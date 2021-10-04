checkAd

DGAP-News PATRIZIA AG: Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2021

DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/AGM/EGM
04.10.2021 / 21:01
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 para. 1 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 // Share buyback - notification of change.

Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2021

PATRIZIA AG announced a share buyback programme in an ad-hoc announcement dated 11 May 2021 and notice dated 11 May 2021, which has been implemented since 12 May 2021. PATRIZIA AG has decided that due to the settlement of the proposed dividend payment no shares will be repurchased in a period of 5 stock exchange trading days prior to the 2021 Annual General Meeting until the end of 3 stock exchange trading days after the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting of PATRIZIA AG will take place on 14 October 2021. Therefore, no PATRIZIA shares will be repurchased in the period from 7 October 2021 to 19 October 2021.

Augsburg, 4 October 2021

PATRIZIA AG

The Management Board

Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 69 643505-1114
investor.relations@patrizia.ag

Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-000
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
E-mail: investor.relations@patrizia.ag
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
WKN: PAT1AG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
