DGAP-News PATRIZIA AG: Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2021
DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/AGM/EGM
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 para. 1 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 // Share
buyback - notification of change.
PATRIZIA AG
The Management BoardContact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 69 643505-1114
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA AG
|Fuggerstraße 26
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@patrizia.ag
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000PAT1AG3
|WKN:
|PAT1AG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
