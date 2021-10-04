Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Senior Notes

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced the previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 2.500% Senior Notes due December 2021 (the “2021 Notes”), its outstanding 2.875% Senior Notes due June 2023 (the “June 2023 Notes”), its outstanding 3.125% Senior Notes due December 2023 (the “December 2023 Notes”), its outstanding 3.900% Senior Notes due December 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due December 2036 (the “2036 Notes”) and its outstanding 5.300% Senior Notes due December 2045 (the “2045 Notes”, and together with the 2021 Notes, the June 2023 Notes, the December 2023 Notes, the 2025 Notes and the 2036 Notes, the “Notes”). The tender offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 28, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). The tender offer is referred to as the “Offer.” The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to together as the “Offer Documents.”

The Offer will expire today at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company as described in the Offer Documents (such time and date, as they may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes, or who deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery in accordance with the instructions in the Offer to Purchase, will be eligible to receive the Tender Offer Consideration described below and in the Offer Documents.