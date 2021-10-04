checkAd

Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 21:06  |  56   |   |   

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced the previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 2.500% Senior Notes due December 2021 (the “2021 Notes”), its outstanding 2.875% Senior Notes due June 2023 (the “June 2023 Notes”), its outstanding 3.125% Senior Notes due December 2023 (the “December 2023 Notes”), its outstanding 3.900% Senior Notes due December 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due December 2036 (the “2036 Notes”) and its outstanding 5.300% Senior Notes due December 2045 (the “2045 Notes”, and together with the 2021 Notes, the June 2023 Notes, the December 2023 Notes, the 2025 Notes and the 2036 Notes, the “Notes”). The tender offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 28, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). The tender offer is referred to as the “Offer.” The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to together as the “Offer Documents.”

The Offer will expire today at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company as described in the Offer Documents (such time and date, as they may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes, or who deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery in accordance with the instructions in the Offer to Purchase, will be eligible to receive the Tender Offer Consideration described below and in the Offer Documents.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Analog Devices!
Short
Basispreis 174,91€
Hebel 14,25
Ask 0,97
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 152,26€
Hebel 12,96
Ask 1,08
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Certain information regarding the Notes and the pricing for the Offer is set forth in the table below.

Title of Security

CUSIP
Number / ISIN

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

U.S. Treasury
Reference
Security

Bloomberg
Reference
Page

Reference Yield

Fixed Spread

Tender Offer
Consideration (1), (2)

2.500% Senior Notes due December 2021

032654 AL9 / US032654AL98

$400,000,000

Seite 1 von 5
Analog Devices Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Senior Notes Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced the previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 2.500% Senior Notes due December 2021 (the “2021 Notes”), its outstanding 2.875% …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Analog Devices Announces Tender Offer for Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Analog Devices Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 38/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
22.09.21Analog Devices’ Wireless BMS Helps Lotus Cars Redefine Mobility in its Electric Vehicles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Analog Devices Appoints Janene Asgeirsson as Chief Legal Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Analog Devices to Participate in Citi’s Global Technology Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 36/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
08.09.21Analog Devices Details Updated Capital Allocation Priorities & Accelerated Accretion Timeline for Maxim Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase and Updates Fourth Quarter Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten