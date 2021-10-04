checkAd

InsuraGuest Launches New Interactive Website

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), announced today the redesign and launch of its' new interactive website www.InsuraGuest.com

The website, which was been specifically designed to seamlessly integrate the interactive technology experience, simplifies the API code integration and onboarding of vacation rental property management systems, hosts, and hotels seeking to utilize InsuraGuest's insurtech digital insurance technology platform. Additionally, the new website showcases the advancement of InsuraGuest's brand and creates a professional destination for the company's shareholders.

Reed Wright, President of InsuraGuest Technologies, stated, "We are actively moving the company forward and utilizing proprietary insurtech technology in a way that will change the travel industry."

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. 
Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSX.V: ISGI) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to automatically attach its short-term rental insurance products to vacation rental reservations.

CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Company Contact:
InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. 
Media Relations
Adam Handelsman
media@InsuraGuest.com
+1 646 413 9401

SOURCE: InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666707/InsuraGuest-Launches-New-Interactive ...

Wertpapier


