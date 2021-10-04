checkAd

Ataccama Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 21:10  |  27   |   |   

Ataccama was positioned in the report for the 10th consecutive time.

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama—a leading Enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider—has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions. [1]

www.ataccama.com

"We are proud to be positioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions for yet another year, and are thrilled to have moved into the Leaders Quadrant. We owe this success to our clients, who are the drivers of our company growth and innovation in the Ataccama ONE platform," stated Michal Klaus, Ataccama CEO.

According to Gartner, "data quality solutions are evolving new capabilities to analyze, validate, correct and monitor data. Data and analytics technical professionals must assess data quality solutions for a broader set of self-service-ready use cases, including data governance, MDM, analytics and machine learning." [2]

"We consider our positioning in the Leaders Quadrant by Gartner as confirmation of our mission to provide organizations with a fast, easy, self-service means to locate, understand, and deliver trusted information to users and systems across the organization, whenever they need it. High quality data at the heart of it all. Any organization where users and systems cannot quickly access high quality data is falling behind the competition," explained Klaus.

The Ataccama ONE Data Quality Suite is an automated data quality solution that allows users to understand the state of their data, validate quality and improve it, prevent bad data from entering systems, and continuously monitor data quality—all with minimal effort thanks to AI-powered augmentation. Data quality capabilities are also seamlessly integrated into the Ataccama ONE platform, including Data Catalog and Business Glossary, Master Data Management, Reference Data Management and Data Stories modules.

According to a Data Quality Specialist in the communications industry, "The strength of the Ataccama DQ solution is that it includes all tools that I need for driving data quality and data governance. From data catalog, metadata management, through profiling, matching, to issue tracking and dashboarding. All is in one place." Explore other Gartner Peer Insights reviews written by Ataccama clients for the first-hand experience of Ataccama ONE users.

A complimentary copy of the full report is available from the Ataccama website at www.ataccama.com/analyst-research/gartner-magic-quadrant-data-quality-solutions-2021.

[1] Gartner Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions" by Melody Chien and Ankush Jain, 29 September 2021.

[2] Gartner Inc., "Solution Criteria for Data Quality Software" by Jason Medd, 27 May 2021.

Gartner Disclaimers
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Ataccama
Ataccama reinvents the way data is managed to create value on an enterprise scale. Unifying Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management into a single, AI-powered fabric across hybrid and Cloud environments, Ataccama gives your business and data teams the ability to innovate with unprecedented speed while maintaining trust, security, and governance of your data. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651954/Ataccama_Ataccama_Named_a_Leader_in_the_2021_Gartner__Magic_Quad.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ataccama Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions Ataccama was positioned in the report for the 10th consecutive time. TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ataccama—a leading Enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider—has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday
Avocado-based Products Market to Observe Extensive Growth Due to Rising Popularity of Organic ...
NVMe over Fiber Channel Application in Small and Medium Enterprises to Outpace that in Large Enterprises: Future Market Insights
Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market to Reach $1.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
New Research in Kosovo Highlights Connection Between Children's Poor Vision and Learning and ...
Qualcomm and SSW Partners Reach Definitive Agreement to Acquire Veoneer
Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet ...
Fintech & Insurtech Live: More in-person tickets released as unprecedented demand leads to initial sell-out
Parking Management Market Size to Reach USD 6.96 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Trend of Smart City ...
Customer Data Platform Market size worth $ 3671.75 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 19.32% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
Back to School Means More Screen Time for Students
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Eisai initiates rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale