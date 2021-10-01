checkAd

Vineyard Offshore Wind Farm Project Moves Forward as First Large Scale Offshore Wind Farm in the US

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 17:55  |   |   |   

Prysmian Group Obtains Notice to Proceed for the $232M Cabling Project and Further Confirms Prysmian's Role in Enabling Energy Transition in the USMILAN, ITALY and HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Prysmian Group, the world …

Prysmian Group Obtains Notice to Proceed for the $232M Cabling Project and Further Confirms Prysmian's Role in Enabling Energy Transition in the US

MILAN, ITALY and HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, announces the obtainment of the Notice to Proceed for the approximately $232 million contract to supply a submarine power cable system for the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm. A milestone in the development of the offshore wind farm sector in the US, Vineyard will consist of an array of 62 wind turbines and will generate 800 megawatts of electricity annually and power over 400,000 homes.

Under the contract awarded in 2019, by Vineyard Wind, LLC, a US offshore wind development owned by funds of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and by Avangrid Renewables (part of the Iberdrola Group), Prysmian Group will develop a submarine power cable system project which will deliver clean energy to the mainland power grid. The Group is responsible for the design, manufacture, installation and commission of an HVAC (High Voltage Alternating Current) cable system composed of two 220 kV three-core cables utilizing extruded XLPE insulation. The project requires a total of 134 km (83 mi) of power cables. The submarine cables will be produced in Prysmian Group's centers of excellence for the production of submarine cables in Pikkala, Finland, and Arco Felice, Italy. Installation operations will be performed by Prysmian Group's state-of-the-art cable laying vessels Cable Enterprise and Ulisse. Delivery and commissioning of the project is scheduled for Q4 2023.

Prysmian will also provide PRY-CAM permanent monitoring solutions, the Group's breakthrough technology that allows on-line, accurate and reliable in-depth information helping electric assets owners to increase uptime, asset longevity and safety, while reducing maintenance costs and risks.

"The resumption of the vineyard project confirms the acceleration of the United States towards the energy transition," stated Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects, Prysmian Group. "Prysmian aims at playing a key role in the development and upgrade of power grid infrastructures to support the transition to renewable energy sources in the US. We have state-of-the-art cable technology, large production and installation assets, as well as a wide presence and track record in the US," concluded Ozmen.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vineyard Offshore Wind Farm Project Moves Forward as First Large Scale Offshore Wind Farm in the US Prysmian Group Obtains Notice to Proceed for the $232M Cabling Project and Further Confirms Prysmian's Role in Enabling Energy Transition in the USMILAN, ITALY and HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Prysmian Group, the world …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlzeCure's Alzheimer Project has Initiated the Next Clinical Phase I Study with ACD856
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Element79 Gold Announces Execution of Agreements for Acquisition of Significant Gold Portfolio in ...
Nepra Foods Follows in the Footsteps of Giants with Hiring Agency of Record
RedHill Biopharma Reports Further Analysis of Phase 2/3 Data Including a 62% Reduction in Mortality ...
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Cancellation of Listing
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Appoints Samantha Ventimiglia to Board of Directors
Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Completes Summer Work Program at Southwest Alaska’s Pebble ...
Vicinity Motor Corp. Executes Strategic Collaboration Agreement with JB Poindexter & Co's Business ...
Home Bistro Announces Partnership with Perfecting Athletes
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...