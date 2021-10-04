CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

checkAd

LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the parent company of CrossFirst Bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review third quarter earnings and operating results on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET. CrossFirst’s financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, October 18, 2021.

To access the event by telephone, please dial (877) 621-5851 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and provide conference number 8025119. International callers should dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter the same conference number.

The call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the following link:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xrdvym5n. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow time for registration.

For those unable to join the presentation, a replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 and provide conference number 8025119, passcode 9067. International callers should dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter the same confirmation number. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company’s website https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst has nine full-service banking locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona that offer products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. 

Investor Contact
Heather Worley| CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
214.442.5898| heather@crossfirst.com





