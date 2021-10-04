CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

To access the event by telephone, please dial (877) 621-5851 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and provide conference number 8025119. International callers should dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter the same conference number.

LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the parent company of CrossFirst Bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review third quarter earnings and operating results on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET. CrossFirst’s financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xrdvym5n. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow time for registration.

For those unable to join the presentation, a replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 and provide conference number 8025119, passcode 9067. International callers should dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter the same confirmation number. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company’s website https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst has nine full-service banking locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona that offer products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families.

Investor Contact

Heather Worley| CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

214.442.5898| heather@crossfirst.com