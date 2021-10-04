DermTech Announces New Appointment of L’Oréal USA Leader Nathalie Gerschtein Keraudy to its Board of Directors

“Nathalie has tremendous experience in building brands that consumers, clinicians, and the world recognize and trust,” said Matt Posard, the Chairman of DermTech’s board of directors. “Her unique and diverse perspectives will complement our efforts to make DermTech the trusted brand for genomic products that transform dermatologic care.”

DermTech , Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the appointment of Nathalie Gerschtein Keraudy, President of the Consumer Products Division of L’Oréal, to its board of directors.

Nathalie’s experience includes 20 years at L’Oréal—the world’s leading beauty company with a unique portfolio of 35 diverse brands, among which L’Oreal Paris, Skinceuticals and Kiehl’s Since 1851—in roles of progressive leadership responsibility across Europe, Asia, and America. In Nathalie’s current role as president of the largest division in L’Oréal Group’s top subsidiary, Nathalie is responsible for accelerating growth, innovation, and sustainable practices across its mass market portfolio of brands and product categories, from skin care and makeup to hair care and color. This extensive portfolio includes some of the most trusted and iconic brands including L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York, Garnier, and NYX Professional Makeup, in addition to Essie, Thayer’s Natural Remedies, Carol’s Daughter, and Softsheen-Carson.

Under Nathalie’s leadership, the consumer products division generates over $4.5 billion1 in U.S. retail sales annually. She leads a team of thousands of employees and remains committed to building a dynamic and inclusive culture.

“I’m honored to join the DermTech board of directors, not only because of the innovative and life-saving work I see the company doing, but also because we share a common mission – to transform and democratize skincare for all,” said Ms. Gerschtein Keraudy. “As part of my work with L’Oreal USA, I lead thousands of diverse and talented team members across the country who share my belief that high-quality and high-performing skincare can truly change lives for the better. I look forward to working with DermTech leadership to lead the genomic revolution in skin health.”