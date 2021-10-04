checkAd

DermTech Announces New Appointment of L’Oréal USA Leader Nathalie Gerschtein Keraudy to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 22:01  |  18   |   |   

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the appointment of Nathalie Gerschtein Keraudy, President of the Consumer Products Division of L’Oréal, to its board of directors.

“Nathalie has tremendous experience in building brands that consumers, clinicians, and the world recognize and trust,” said Matt Posard, the Chairman of DermTech’s board of directors. “Her unique and diverse perspectives will complement our efforts to make DermTech the trusted brand for genomic products that transform dermatologic care.”

Nathalie’s experience includes 20 years at L’Oréal—the world’s leading beauty company with a unique portfolio of 35 diverse brands, among which L’Oreal Paris, Skinceuticals and Kiehl’s Since 1851—in roles of progressive leadership responsibility across Europe, Asia, and America. In Nathalie’s current role as president of the largest division in L’Oréal Group’s top subsidiary, Nathalie is responsible for accelerating growth, innovation, and sustainable practices across its mass market portfolio of brands and product categories, from skin care and makeup to hair care and color. This extensive portfolio includes some of the most trusted and iconic brands including L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York, Garnier, and NYX Professional Makeup, in addition to Essie, Thayer’s Natural Remedies, Carol’s Daughter, and Softsheen-Carson.

Under Nathalie’s leadership, the consumer products division generates over $4.5 billion1 in U.S. retail sales annually. She leads a team of thousands of employees and remains committed to building a dynamic and inclusive culture.

“I’m honored to join the DermTech board of directors, not only because of the innovative and life-saving work I see the company doing, but also because we share a common mission – to transform and democratize skincare for all,” said Ms. Gerschtein Keraudy. “As part of my work with L’Oreal USA, I lead thousands of diverse and talented team members across the country who share my belief that high-quality and high-performing skincare can truly change lives for the better. I look forward to working with DermTech leadership to lead the genomic revolution in skin health.”

Seite 1 von 3
DermTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DermTech Announces New Appointment of L’Oréal USA Leader Nathalie Gerschtein Keraudy to its Board of Directors DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the appointment of Nathalie Gerschtein Keraudy, President of the Consumer Products Division of L’Oréal, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21DermTech Sponsors San Diego Open; Partners with Tennis Pro Brandon Nakashima to Raise Awareness for Sun Safety
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21DermTech Study, “Non-Invasive Detection of Genomic Atypia Increases Real-World NPV and PPV of the Melanoma Diagnostic Pathway and Reduces Biopsy Burden,” Published in SKIN: The Journal Of Cutaneous Medicine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21DermTech Management to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten