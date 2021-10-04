checkAd

Axos Financial, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on October 28, 2021

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos” or the "Company”), parent of Axos Bank, announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) to discuss financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

Joining Gregory Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be Andrew Micheletti, Executive Vice President, Finance and Derrick Walsh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The Company plans to distribute its earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 after 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT).

Interested parties may access the live conference call by visiting Axos Financial’s website at investors.axosfinancial.com and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing toll-free number 877-407-8293. For those interested parties who may be unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available until November 28, 2021, at Axos’ website and telephonically by dialing toll-free number 877-660-6853, passcode 13723822.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank is a nationwide bank, with approximately $14.3 billion in assets, that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC, with approximately $41 billion of assets under custody and/or administration, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing and custody services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc., please visit investors.axosfinancial.com.




