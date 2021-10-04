 Comtech Announces Leadership Transition

October 4, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that its President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Porcelain will become Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Fred Kornberg, by the end of calendar 2021. Mr. Porcelain will also continue as President of Comtech and join its Board of Directors. It is anticipated that Mr. Kornberg will become an advisor to the Company on technology matters and continue as a director and a non-executive Chairman of the Board.

Michael Porcelain (Photo: Business Wire)

As a senior technology advisor to the Company, Mr. Kornberg would assist with the leadership transition and provide the executive team counsel based on his deep technical expertise.

This change completes the Company’s CEO succession plan process initiated by the Board of Directors with its appointment of Mr. Porcelain as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and President in 2020. Mr. Porcelain previously served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer for more than 12 years and, prior to that, served as Comtech’s Vice President of Finance and Internal Audit from 2002 to 2006. Before joining Comtech, he was Director of Corporate Profit and Business Planning for Symbol Technologies (which was subsequently acquired by Motorola) and also served as a Manager in the Transaction Advisory Services Group of PricewaterhouseCoopers where he specialized in providing consulting services to both large and small technology companies.

The Board of Directors said: “We want to thank Fred for his outstanding leadership, countless contributions and unwavering commitment to Comtech throughout his distinguished career. When Fred first took on the role of CEO of Comtech, the Company had less than $20.0 million of revenue and approximately $1.0 million of net income. Today, Comtech is a global leader in its markets, provides innovative solutions to support critical communication systems, and has over 2,000 employees around the world. As we look to the next chapter in Comtech’s history, we want to express our enthusiastic confidence in the future of the company under Mike’s leadership.”