OrthoPediatrics Corp. Continues Support of Autumn Surgical Society Meetings

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its continued support for the American Academy for Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine (“AACPDM”), which will take place virtually October 6th – 9th.

In addition to its Platinum-level sponsorship, OrthoPediatrics will provide scholarships, educational support, and a virtual exhibit for AACPDM showcasing the Company’s products, and live chat sessions with surgeon customers and members of the OrthoPediatrics business teams at the 75th Annual Meeting.

The Company continues its leadership role in supporting multiple avenues of education, having recently attended the Annual Scoliosis Research Society (“SRS”) meeting in St. Louis, MO and the 6th Annual Pediatric Orthopedic Surgical Techniques (POST) Course. OrthoPediatrics has been a leading supporter of the POST course since its inception in 2016. The CME course focuses on postgraduate year two and postgraduate year three orthopedic residents to provide early exposure and training in a variety of pediatric orthopedic surgical techniques through both didactic instruction and hands-on skills labs. The course was led by pediatric orthopedic surgeons from prominent U.S. pediatric hospitals.

OrthoPediatrics’ President, David Bailey, stated, “Our strong clinical educational support demonstrates our commitment to advancing all aspects of the pediatric orthopedic industry. It is rewarding to see our support drive hands-on engagements and learning opportunities across the globe. We believe our efforts will continue to have a direct, positive, impact on training eager surgeons with a passion for this subspecialty. We look forward to continue supporting physicians at all career levels and driving superior outcomes.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 36 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact
Gilmartin Group
Matt Bacso, CFA
Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com





