Augmedix Announces Launch of Underwritten Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX) (“Augmedix”), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced the launch of its underwritten offering of $40,000,000 of shares of its common stock. Augmedix intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares of common stock that are sold in the offering. Augmedix has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “AUGX.”

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: William Blair & Company, L.L.C. Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there by any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Augmedix

Augmedix is a technology-enabled healthcare platform that offers virtual medical documentation and live clinical support to several of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S. and to hundreds of independent clinicians, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments and telemedicine practices nationwide. Augmedix’s Ambient Automation Platform (“AAP”), which is overseen by medical documentation specialists, converts the ambient conversation between clinicians and patients into accurate and comprehensive medical notes in a timely fashion. The medical note is generated using Augmedix’s Notebuilder software, which incorporates automatic speech recognition and natural language processing. Augmedix can save clinicians 2–3 hours per day, improve clinician productivity by as much as 20%, and increase clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance by over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.