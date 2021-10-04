checkAd

Galapagos presents new data from the SELECTION Phase 3 program at the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2021 congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 22:01  |  23   |   |   

  • Continuing filgotinib 200mg among induction non-responders at week 10 resulted in clinical benefits for ulcerative colitis (UC) patients in the long-term extension study (LTE)

  • Treatment with filgotinib 200mg resulted in clinically meaningful improvements in health-related quality of life (HRQoL) measures by week 58 among patients with UC

Mechelen, Belgium; 4 October 2021, 22.01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced results of two post-hoc analyses from the SELECTION and SELECTION LTE studies, which are part of the investigational clinical program for filgotinib, for the treatment of patients with moderately to severely active UC. These analyses showed clinical benefits of continued dosing with filgotinib 200mg, an oral once-daily JAK1 preferential inhibitor, in patients who did not respond at week 10. Separately, HRQoL benefits of filgotinib 200mg treatment versus placebo, in patients with UC were shown. These data will be presented at the UEGW virtual 2021 congress (3 – 5 October).

In SELECTION, patients who did not respond to induction therapy at week 10 could receive open-label filgotinib in the LTE. In a post-hoc analysis, it was shown that continuing filgotinib 200mg among those non-responders resulted in 65.7% biologic-naïve and 62.2% biologic-experienced patients achieving partial Mayo Clinic Score (pMCS) response by Week 12, with 17.1% biologic-naïve and 16.7% biologic-experienced patients in pMCS remission (Presentation MP082).1

A post-hoc analysis of HRQoL data from the SELECTION study shows that patients treated with filgotinib 200mg achieved clinically meaningful improvements in their quality of life, versus placebo. These included Inflammatory Bowel Disease Questionnaire remission and measurements of productivity, physical, and mental components, assessed by 36-item Short Form Survey (SF-36), EuroQol 5-dimension (EQ-5D) visual analogue scale and Work Productivity and Activity Impairment questionnaire (Poster PO457).2

Dr Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical officer, at Galapagos said, “The SELECTION study has provided us with a wealth of data on the efficacy and safety profile of filgotinib that, if approved can potentially inform clinical treatment approaches. This includes findings on the benefits of prolonged dosing with filgotinib 200mg among induction non-responders and the achievement of treatment goals beyond clinical symptoms of UC. We know that patients with UC are impacted by this disease physically, socially and psychologically, which is why inclusion of health-related quality of life measures in our clinical trials is so important to build a holistic understanding of the management of the disease.”

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galapagos presents new data from the SELECTION Phase 3 program at the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2021 congress Continuing filgotinib 200mg among induction non-responders at week 10 resulted in clinical benefits for ulcerative colitis (UC) patients in the long-term extension study (LTE)Treatment with filgotinib 200mg resulted in clinically meaningful …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...