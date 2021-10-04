Galapagos presents new data from the SELECTION Phase 3 program at the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2021 congress

Continuing filgotinib 200mg among induction non-responders at week 10 resulted in clinical benefits for ulcerative colitis (UC) patients in the long-term extension study (LTE)





Treatment with filgotinib 200mg resulted in clinically meaningful improvements in health-related quality of life (HRQoL) measures by week 58 among patients with UC





Mechelen, Belgium; 4 October 2021, 22.01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced results of two post-hoc analyses from the SELECTION and SELECTION LTE studies, which are part of the investigational clinical program for filgotinib, for the treatment of patients with moderately to severely active UC. These analyses showed clinical benefits of continued dosing with filgotinib 200mg, an oral once-daily JAK1 preferential inhibitor, in patients who did not respond at week 10. Separately, HRQoL benefits of filgotinib 200mg treatment versus placebo, in patients with UC were shown. These data will be presented at the UEGW virtual 2021 congress (3 – 5 October).

In SELECTION, patients who did not respond to induction therapy at week 10 could receive open-label filgotinib in the LTE. In a post-hoc analysis, it was shown that continuing filgotinib 200mg among those non-responders resulted in 65.7% biologic-naïve and 62.2% biologic-experienced patients achieving partial Mayo Clinic Score (pMCS) response by Week 12, with 17.1% biologic-naïve and 16.7% biologic-experienced patients in pMCS remission (Presentation MP082).1

A post-hoc analysis of HRQoL data from the SELECTION study shows that patients treated with filgotinib 200mg achieved clinically meaningful improvements in their quality of life, versus placebo. These included Inflammatory Bowel Disease Questionnaire remission and measurements of productivity, physical, and mental components, assessed by 36-item Short Form Survey (SF-36), EuroQol 5-dimension (EQ-5D) visual analogue scale and Work Productivity and Activity Impairment questionnaire (Poster PO457).2

Dr Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical officer, at Galapagos said, “The SELECTION study has provided us with a wealth of data on the efficacy and safety profile of filgotinib that, if approved can potentially inform clinical treatment approaches. This includes findings on the benefits of prolonged dosing with filgotinib 200mg among induction non-responders and the achievement of treatment goals beyond clinical symptoms of UC. We know that patients with UC are impacted by this disease physically, socially and psychologically, which is why inclusion of health-related quality of life measures in our clinical trials is so important to build a holistic understanding of the management of the disease.”