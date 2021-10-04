LifeMD Announces Closing of Public Offering 1,400,000 Shares of 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 1,400,000 shares of its 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), with a total liquidation preference of $35,000,000. In connection with this offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 210,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions, the structuring fee and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, but before repayment of debt, of approximately $32.9 million to fund the segregated dividend account and to repay a portion of certain indebtedness, and the remaining net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes including, but not limited to, new patient customer acquisition expenses and capital expenditures. The Company anticipates using approximately $10 million of net proceeds to repay existing indebtedness.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Colliers Securities LLC and EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC acted as book-running managers for the offering. Aegis Capital Corp., The Benchmark Company, LLC, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Chapin Davis Investments and B.C. Ziegler & Company acted as co-managers.

The Series A Preferred Stock was offered under the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 22, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Inc. You should direct any requests to B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, by telephone at (703) 312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.