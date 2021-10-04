Augmedix Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.



“We executed well across our initiatives and the strong bookings momentum and accelerating top line growth experienced during the previous four quarters carried into the third quarter. This quarter was marked by meaningful customer and operational achievements, and was highlighted by the execution of our strategic partnership with Medical Advantage and our recently announced partnership with Google to integrate Google Cloud’s medical automatic speech recognition technology into our natural language processing models to accelerate our ability to scale efficiently,” said Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer of Augmedix. “We are excited by our pathway forward as we continue to execute on our strategy and lead the way in clinical documentation to improve patient care.”