Augmedix Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

“We executed well across our initiatives and the strong bookings momentum and accelerating top line growth experienced during the previous four quarters carried into the third quarter. This quarter was marked by meaningful customer and operational achievements, and was highlighted by the execution of our strategic partnership with Medical Advantage and our recently announced partnership with Google to integrate Google Cloud’s medical automatic speech recognition technology into our natural language processing models to accelerate our ability to scale efficiently,” said Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer of Augmedix. “We are excited by our pathway forward as we continue to execute on our strategy and lead the way in clinical documentation to improve patient care.”

Preliminary Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Clinicians in Service as of September 30, 2021 were 834, up 51% compared to 551 clinicians in service as of September 30, 2020. Due to the strong bookings momentum achieved in the third quarter of 2021, and particularly in September, we expect growth in Clinicians in Service to accelerate into the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Preliminary third quarter 2021 total revenue is expected to increase approximately 9% over the second quarter of 2021. This compares to 8.0% quarter-over-quarter growth in the second quarter of 2021 and 5.4% quarter-over-quarter growth in the first quarter of 2021. Revenue grew approximately 33% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.
  • Preliminary third quarter 2021 gross margin is expected to decrease by approximately 20 basis points from the non-GAAP 45.0% reported in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin of 46.6% in the second quarter of 2021 included a 160 bps benefit from a write-off of a provision related to the prior office lease. Augmedix had a 44.2% gross margin in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Preliminary Net Loss for the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be in the range of -$2.8 million to -$3.2 million, including other income of $2.19 million related to the forgiveness of our Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan.

The Company’s third quarter 2021 financial results are preliminary and are subject to the completion of the Company’s accounting and financial close and reporting process.

