NXP Semiconductors to Host 2021 Investor Day

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) announced today it will host an in-person Investor Day event for buy-side institutional investors and sell-side equity analysts on November 11, 2021, between 8:00am and 12:30pm EST. The event will be held at the Convene Center, 237 Park Avenue in New York City. NXP’s Investor Day will include presentations and Q&A sessions with the company’s senior leadership team, and a buffet lunch after the formal event. The event will be simulcast with both audio and video broadcast.

To Attend In-Person
Investors and analysts who wish to attend the event in person are required to pre-register at the event website. As required by the New York City Health department, to gain entry to the Convene Center all attendees are required to provide evidence of a full dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccination administered at least 14-days prior to the event. Register for In-Person Attendance to the NXP 2021 Investor Day

To Attend Virtually
For investors and analysts who wish to attend virtually, they may pre-register at the virtual event website. Register for Virtual Attendance to the NXP 2021 Investor Day

An audio-video replay of the event, along with the associated slide deck will be accessible from the NXP Investor Relations website for 12-months subsequent to the conclusion of the event.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:  Media:
Jeff Palmer Jacey Zuniga
jeff.palmer@nxp.com jacey.zuniga@nxp.com
+1 408 518 5411  +1 512 895 7398

NXP-CORP





