Fortune Brands Celebrates 10th Anniversary

“Since becoming an independent company ten years ago, our purpose has been fulfilling dreams of home,” said Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Fortune Brands. “This purpose drives everything that we do, and today, on our 10 th anniversary, I am so pleased to announce our participation in two initiatives that help make the dreams of home more attainable for families in our communities.”

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, today celebrates the 10 th anniversary of becoming a publicly-traded company by announcing two key affordable housing initiatives to help the larger community fulfill their dreams of home.

For its first initiative, Fortune Brands worked with Rebuilding Together – a national nonprofit organization with the mission to repair the homes of people in need – to create the Dreams of Home community revitalization project. The new project launches with a $500,000 commitment from Fortune Brands to support critical home repairs for underserved neighbors in communities near several of its operations, including the Chicago metro area; Northeastern Ohio; Rogue Valley, Oregon; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area.

“We are thankful for Fortune Brands’ commitment to safe homes and communities,” said Caroline Blakely, president and chief executive officer, Rebuilding Together. “With their support we will have a tremendous impact on neighbors’ health and overall quality of life.”

The Company’s second affordable housing initiative supports Habitat for Humanity in Lake County, Illinois. Through a $150,000 donation made this year, Fortune Brand is sponsoring the 5 Homes for 5 Families project. The contribution will fund the construction of a new home in the county where Fortune Brands is headquartered. This donation brings Fortune Brands’ total support for Habitat for Humanity to over $1 million since 2011.

A History of Growth, Value Creation and Innovation

Since the Company’s spin-off in 2011, it has grown from $2.9 billion in sales to $6.1 billion in sales as of year-end 2020 and joined the S&P 500 Index and Fortune 500. Fortune Brands has consistently outperformed the market and has increased dividend payouts each year since it first initiated the dividend in 2013.

From its starting point of approximately 14,000 associates, the Fortune Brands team now consists of 27,500 associates across the globe. The Company has expanded its total product portfolio and consumer reach by growing organically and completing ten key strategic acquisitions over the last ten years. Fortune Brands continues to leverage consumer insights to drive innovation, and has accelerated its offerings in digital solutions, connected home and sustainable products.