checkAd

Fortune Brands Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 22:05  |  36   |   |   

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, today celebrates the 10th anniversary of becoming a publicly-traded company by announcing two key affordable housing initiatives to help the larger community fulfill their dreams of home.

“Since becoming an independent company ten years ago, our purpose has been fulfilling dreams of home,” said Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Fortune Brands. “This purpose drives everything that we do, and today, on our 10th anniversary, I am so pleased to announce our participation in two initiatives that help make the dreams of home more attainable for families in our communities.”

For its first initiative, Fortune Brands worked with Rebuilding Together – a national nonprofit organization with the mission to repair the homes of people in need – to create the Dreams of Home community revitalization project. The new project launches with a $500,000 commitment from Fortune Brands to support critical home repairs for underserved neighbors in communities near several of its operations, including the Chicago metro area; Northeastern Ohio; Rogue Valley, Oregon; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area.

“We are thankful for Fortune Brands’ commitment to safe homes and communities,” said Caroline Blakely, president and chief executive officer, Rebuilding Together. “With their support we will have a tremendous impact on neighbors’ health and overall quality of life.”

The Company’s second affordable housing initiative supports Habitat for Humanity in Lake County, Illinois. Through a $150,000 donation made this year, Fortune Brand is sponsoring the 5 Homes for 5 Families project. The contribution will fund the construction of a new home in the county where Fortune Brands is headquartered. This donation brings Fortune Brands’ total support for Habitat for Humanity to over $1 million since 2011.

A History of Growth, Value Creation and Innovation

Since the Company’s spin-off in 2011, it has grown from $2.9 billion in sales to $6.1 billion in sales as of year-end 2020 and joined the S&P 500 Index and Fortune 500. Fortune Brands has consistently outperformed the market and has increased dividend payouts each year since it first initiated the dividend in 2013.

From its starting point of approximately 14,000 associates, the Fortune Brands team now consists of 27,500 associates across the globe. The Company has expanded its total product portfolio and consumer reach by growing organically and completing ten key strategic acquisitions over the last ten years. Fortune Brands continues to leverage consumer insights to drive innovation, and has accelerated its offerings in digital solutions, connected home and sustainable products.

Seite 1 von 4
Fortune Brands Home & Security Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortune Brands Celebrates 10th Anniversary Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, today celebrates the 10th anniversary of becoming a publicly-traded company by announcing two key affordable housing initiatives to help the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten