checkAd

Alta Equipment Group Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock in the amount of $625 per preferred share. This will equate to a dividend of $0.625 for each of the outstanding Depositary Shares representing a 1/1000th fractional interest in one share of Series A Preferred. The dividend payment date is November 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2021.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 37 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

Alta Equipment Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alta Equipment Group Announces Preferred Stock Dividend Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend on its Series A Cumulative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Alta Equipment Group to Participate in Upcoming DA Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten