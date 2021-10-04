PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Election of New Director

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors elected M. Christian Mitchell to the Board of Directors effective October 4, 2021.

Mr. Mitchell, 66, serves as a Managing Partner of THG Advisory Services, LLC, an alternative investment and advisory firm. Mr. Mitchell is a retired senior partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP where he served as the national or regional managing partner for various practices of the firm and was a founding member of the board of directors of Deloitte Consulting USA. Mr. Mitchell is a director of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), a regional bank holding company; Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC), a mortgage REIT; and Parsons Corp. (NYSE:PSN), a global solutions provider to the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets. Mr. Mitchell also serves as the vice chairman of the board of directors of Marshall & Stevens, a national valuation and financial advisory firm; as a director of Huntington Memorial Hospital, a not-for-profit hospital; and as chairman emeritus of the National Association of Corporate Directors, Pacific Southwest Chapter.