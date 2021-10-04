checkAd

Kilroy Realty Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced it will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

To participate in the call by telephone, please dial (866) 312-7299 five to 10 minutes prior to the start time to allow time for registration. International callers should dial (412) 317-1070.

In order to bypass speaking to the operator on the day of the call, please pre-register anytime at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148269/d9abb9d1ff.

This call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Kilroy Realty’s website at https://investors.kilroyrealty.com/shareholders/investor-events/defaul ....

A replay will also be available beginning October 28, 2021 through November 4, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering passcode 10148269. International callers should dial (412) 317-0088 and enter the same passcode.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “Kilroy”) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

Kilroy is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects.

As of June 30, 2021, Kilroy’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.8% occupied and 93.6% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 71.9%. In addition, Kilroy had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $2.9 billion, totaling approximately 3.4 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 57% leased, which included the June commencement of the KOP 2 project.

