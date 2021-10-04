The Lovesac Company Announces Product Demonstration Event

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”) today announced it will be demonstrating its brand-new, never-before-seen product on October 18, 2021 with Shawn Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, and other senior leadership members. The event will take place at its showroom in New York City on the Upper East Side.



Event attendance by analysts and investors is by invitation only. The Company will be posting a video of the product demonstration on the Company’s Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com, after the event.