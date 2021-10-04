checkAd

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. To Conduct a Tender Offer for up to 5% of Outstanding Common Shares

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced its intention to commence a Tender Offer by The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUBA) (the “Fund”) on October 12, 2021, in accordance with the Fund’s three-year plan to address the Fund’s trading price discount to its net asset value (“NAV”) per share that was previously announced on May 31, 2019 (the “Plan”).

Under the Self-Tender Policy component of the Plan, the Fund has undertaken to commence a tender offer by October 31st of up to 5% of outstanding shares of the Fund at 97.5% of NAV if the average discount was greater than 10% for the fiscal year just ended.

The formal offer and detailed terms of the tender will be announced in the coming days.

Tender Offer Statement

The above statements are not intended to constitute an offer to participate in any tender offer. Shareholders will be notified of the terms of the tender offer in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, either by publication or mailing or both. The tender offer will be made by an offer to purchase, a related letter of transmittal, and other documents to be filed with the SEC. Shareholders of the Fund should read the offer to purchase and tender offer statement and related exhibits when those documents are filed and become available, as they will contain important information about the tender offer. These and other filed documents will be available to investors for free both at the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov) and from the Fund (www.herzfeld.com/cuba).

About Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc., founded in 1984, is an SEC registered investment advisor, specializing in investment analysis and account management in closed-end funds. The Firm also specializes in investment in the Caribbean Basin. The HERZFELD/CUBA division of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. serves as the investment advisor to The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. a publicly traded closed-end fund (NASDAQ: CUBA).

More information about the advisor can be found at www.herzfeld.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. An investment in the Fund is subject to certain risks, including market risk. In general, shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value and at the time of sale may be trading on the exchange at a price which is more or less than the original purchase price or the net asset value. There can be no assurance that any Share repurchases will reduce or eliminate the discount of the Fund’s market price to the Fund’s net asset value per share. An investor should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Please read the Fund’s disclosure documents before investing.

