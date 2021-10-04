checkAd

T2 Biosystems Announces BARDA Exercise of Contract Option 2A Valued at $6.4 Million

Advances Development of Diagnostics for Sepsis-Causing Pathogens, Antibiotic Resistance, and Biothreat Pathogens

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced today that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has exercised contract Option 2A providing an additional $6.4 million of funding for the multiple year cost share contract between BARDA and T2 Biosystems (total potential BARDA funding if all contract options are exercised is $69.0 million). Following the Company’s successful completion of the Base Period and Option 1, the additional funding will be used to further advance the development of the following products:

  • T2Resistance Panel: a direct-from-blood test panel designed to detect antibiotic resistance genes associated with sepsis-causing pathogens, to be utilized on the FDA cleared T2Dx Instrument
  • T2Biothreat Panel: a direct-from-blood test panel designed to detect biothreat pathogens such as B. anthracisF.tularensis, Y. pestis, Burkholderia spp., and R. prowazekii, to be utilized on the FDA cleared T2Dx Instrument
  • Comprehensive Sepsis Panel: a direct-from-blood test panel designed to cover up to 99% of all bloodstream infections by means of greater than 36 reported results, including pan-Gram positive and pan-Gram negative results (detecting greater than 250 species), and resistance genes associated with bloodborne antibiotic resistant threats identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 
  • Next-Generation Instrument: a fully-automated, random access, high-throughput instrument designed in parallel with the comprehensive sepsis panel, to detect an increased number of pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes from a single whole blood sample

"We believe the continued funding commitment from BARDA is a testament to our technology and its potential to transform the diagnosis and management of patients at risk of sepsis, reduce antimicrobial resistance, and protect our nation from biothreat pathogens,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. “Sepsis is the leading cost of U.S. hospitalization and the leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals, costing nearly $62 billion annually and claiming the lives of nearly 270,000 Americans each year. Under this option, we plan to initiate U.S. clinical trials for T2Resistance and T2Biothreat Panels, as well as further advance our comprehensive sepsis panel and next-generation instrument.”

