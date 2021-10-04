checkAd

STRATA Skin Sciences Announces CFO Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that Mr. Christopher Lesovitz, STRATA's current Controller, has been named Chief Financial officer. He succeeds Matthew Hill, who has decided to leave effective October 15, 2021 to pursue a new opportunity. Mr. Lesovitz will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer effective October 16.

Since July 11, 2021, Mr. Lesovitz has served as the Company’s Controller. Previously, he led the finance department at Encore Dermatology, Inc., a fully integrated dermatology company. Prior to that, Mr. Lesovitz held various finance roles with Iroko Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a pharmaceutical company specializing in pain management, serving as its Assistant Controller and as its Senior Accounting Manager. Mr. Lesovitz received his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Villanova University in 2004. Additionally, Mr. Lesovitz is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Bob Moccia, STRATA’s CEO, stated, “Chris has already become an integral member of our finance team and I look forward to working closely beside him as he steps into his new role of CFO. Having previously worked with Chris at Encore Dermatology, where he successfully led the financial organization, we were delighted to add him to the STRATA team. His recent experience with the Company through our last earnings cycle, as well as in the dermatology space, will prove to be invaluable as we continue to grow our footprint and drive value to our stakeholders.”

Mr. Moccia added, “With Chris’ impending promotion, the Company will immediately initiate a search for a new controller.”

“On behalf of the STRATA team, I want to thank Matt for his nearly three and a half years at the Company and his many contributions, including the completion of our most recent financing, announced today, as well as his instrumental role in our recent acquisition of the U.S. Dermatology business of Ra Medical Systems. We wish Matt well in his future endeavors,” concluded Mr. Moccia.

Financing Agreement
In an 8-K filed today, STRATA announced that it has completed an $8 million financing with MidCap Financial Trust (“MidCap”). Under the terms of the agreement, the Company entered into a credit and security agreement with MidCap. The MidCap Credit Agreement provides for a senior secured term loan facility of $8.0 million, of which the full amount was drawn by the Company on September 30, 2021. Borrowings under the MidCap Credit Agreement bear interest at a rate per annum equal to LIBOR (with a LIBOR floor rate of 0.50%) plus 7.50%.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STRATA Skin Sciences Announces CFO Transition HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...