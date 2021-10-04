SeaSpine Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for its 7D FLASH Navigation System

Contract awarded for products that potentially bring improvement to health care industry

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) announced its 7D FLASH Navigation System has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The contract was awarded outside of the standard competitive bid cycle based on recommendations by hospital experts and signifies to Vizient members the novel qualities of the 7D FLASH Navigation System that potentially bring improvement to the health care industry. Currently the 7D FLASH Navigation System is the only contracted vendor in the navigation category.



Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

The 7D FLASH Navigation System is the only approved image guidance system that utilizes a novel and proprietary camera-based technology and machine-vision algorithms. The system uses only visible light, reducing radiation exposure by eliminating intra-operative CT (computed tomography) and fluoroscopy for purposes of registration, both of which commonly are used with other technologies. This results in a registration workflow that takes just seconds and allows surgeons to control the system within the sterile field.

“We are thrilled to receive the Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, as it highlights the importance of the transformative technology in our 7D FLASH Navigation System,” said Brian Stuart, SeaSpine’s Vice President of Sales for Enabling Technologies. “Vizient serves an important and large member base, and with this contract award, we are now even more accessible to this extensive network. Our dedicated team is excited and ready to accelerate our promise to deliver the clinical and economic value of radiation-free navigation technology to the healthcare community.”