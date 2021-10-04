checkAd

SeaSpine Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for its 7D FLASH Navigation System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

Contract awarded for products that potentially bring improvement to health care industry

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) announced its 7D FLASH Navigation System has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The contract was awarded outside of the standard competitive bid cycle based on recommendations by hospital experts and signifies to Vizient members the novel qualities of the 7D FLASH Navigation System that potentially bring improvement to the health care industry. Currently the 7D FLASH Navigation System is the only contracted vendor in the navigation category.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

The 7D FLASH Navigation System is the only approved image guidance system that utilizes a novel and proprietary camera-based technology and machine-vision algorithms. The system uses only visible light, reducing radiation exposure by eliminating intra-operative CT (computed tomography) and fluoroscopy for purposes of registration, both of which commonly are used with other technologies. This results in a registration workflow that takes just seconds and allows surgeons to control the system within the sterile field.

“We are thrilled to receive the Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, as it highlights the importance of the transformative technology in our 7D FLASH Navigation System,” said Brian Stuart, SeaSpine’s Vice President of Sales for Enabling Technologies. “Vizient serves an important and large member base, and with this contract award, we are now even more accessible to this extensive network. Our dedicated team is excited and ready to accelerate our promise to deliver the clinical and economic value of radiation-free navigation technology to the healthcare community.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SeaSpine Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for its 7D FLASH Navigation System Contract awarded for products that potentially bring improvement to health care industryCARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) announced its 7D FLASH Navigation System has received an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...