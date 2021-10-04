Venus Concept to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 12, 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results will be released before the market opens on Friday, November 12, 2021.



Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2021 to discuss the results of the quarter with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-2991 (201-389-0925 for international callers) and provide access code 13723892. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.venusconcept.com.