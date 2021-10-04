Tactile Medical to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq:TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases at home, today announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.



Management will host a conference call with a question and answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 8th to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13723889. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.